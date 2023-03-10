Don’t Miss Sandbox March Festival’s 1 Million $SAND Prize Pool

It’s a very special week in the metaverse. The Sandbox launches its March festival from March 8 to April 14 and offers an amazing price pool of 1,000,0000,000 $SAND.

What is the Sandbox March Festival?

The Sandbox is one of the most popular gaming metaverses. Players can create, share and monetize their gaming experiences. They’re now invited to celebrate the game. During the week of The Sandbox March Festival, users will have access to 30 activities and quests, each offering completion rewards such as $SAND, NFTs, memorabilia, and Mystery Boxes, as well as individual experience rewards.

With guaranteed completion rewards of one memorabilia and one mystery box, every player has a chance to participate, regardless of their skill level or experience. Nevertheless, it’s the most determined that will end up with the biggest prize reward. To be guaranteed winners, players must complete 300 quests during The Sandbox March Festival. Avatars and LAND owners who complete all quests are eligible for an extra 350,000 $SAND reward pool.

On top of that, there is a Mystery Box prize pool, valued at 350,000 $SAND. It will offer special rewards ranging from $SAND packs to premium LAND, or Spring Jacket NFTs. Participants in The Sandbox March Festival will also have access to exclusive NFTs, such as The Sandbox LAND, Beanz Official, World of Women, Mfers, Chimper, and more, which will also be distributed during the week.

More than 1,000,000 players connect each month to The Sandbox.

A Bright Future for The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a company owned by Animoca Brands, is now a leader in the Web3 gaming industry. It was launched in 2011 as a mobile game. The two mobile hits The Sandbox (2011) and The Sandbox Evolution (2016), generated a combined 40 million downloads across iOS and Android. Further, In 2018, The Sandbox migrated from mobile to the blockchain ecosystem to compete with games like Minecraft and Roblox. More than 1 million monthly users explore its metaverse, and its app registered more than 40 million downloads.

Recently, the platform raised over $40 million in funding from investors, including Binance and Square Enix. And it continues to grow. Last week, it acquired the german game development studio Sviper. A few days before The Sandbox March Festival, Sandbox COO Sebastien Borget pointed out the importance of building an open metaverse in opposition to the “closed-walled garden platform”. To him, “it is essential that users have true digital ownership of that content”.

Finally, The Sandbox March Festival is a way to celebrate an ever-growing community. It also intends to attract new players allowing them to win great prizes.

