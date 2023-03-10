Web3 Gaming Studio By Electronic Arts Founder Trip Hawkins Goes Live on Seedify

Recently, EA Games founder Trip Hawkins revealed that he was coming to web3. The entrepreneur has entered the web3 space with his latest venture, “Games For A Living”. The new company is centered around blockchain-based gaming. Now, the gaming venture is live on Seedify! Read on to learn more about the new blockchain game offering.

‘Games for a Living’ Partners with Seedify

Games for a Living (GFAL) has partnered with Seedify, Enjinstarter, and Bit2Me for its Initial Game Offering (IGO). The IGO will be followed by a listing on centralized and decentralized exchanges. This includes Gate.io, Bitmart, and Pancakeswap. The listing goes live on March 13, 2023. Further, the public sale of $GFAL token will be live from March 9, 2023, 11:00 AM UTC, to March 10, 2023, 11:00 AM UTC.

GFAL is among the biggest gaming and non-fungible token launchpads and incubators in the Web3 and blockchain ecosystem. Therefore, the company’s partnership with Seedify, Enjinstarter, and Bit2Me is a strategic move that will provide innovative funding, partnerships, and ecosystem growth to help bring Web3 based games to the community and to the mass market.

Who is Trip Hawkins?

Trip Hawkins is the co-founder and chief strategy officer at GFAL. He is also a Silicon Valley serial entrepreneur, producer, designer, and video game industry guru. Moreover, Trip Hawkins is infamous for bring the founder and first CEO of Electronic Arts. Additionally, he was the driving force behind EA Sports, producing hit games like Madden Football. Hawkins has a track record of building successful businesses, including Apple, which he helped grow to a Fortune 500 company. He is also a recipient of numerous awards, including induction into the Digital Hall of Fame and the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame.

What Can We Expect From ‘Games for a Living?’

The CEO at GFAL is Manel Sort, and has previously worked with Trip Hawkins at Digital Chocolate. Sort is a highly experienced veteran of the gaming industry, boasting an impressive portfolio of more than 60 titles. His titles generated more than $1 million per day while serving as the FVP at Activision Blizzard King and General Manager of King Barcelona Studios! Additionally, Sort has provided models and strategies to improve both the marketing and gameplay of numerous games. This includes the world-renowned Candy Crush. GFAL’s team also includes Emmy Award Nominee Javier Leon. Not only that, but game industry experts such as Christian Gonsens and Marc Tormo are on the team. So, with such impressive players at Games for a Living, we can expect big things to come!

The first game from GFAL is live on the Steam marketplace. This is a completely free to play game without any blockchain elements attached to it. Although it lacked NFT and blockchain features, there was a tournament held in early march, with NFT-related prizes won.

To sum up, GFAL’s IGO and listing on centralized and decentralized exchanges is a strategic move that will help bring Web3-based games to the mass market. With Hawkins and Sort at the helm, GFAL is sure to continue its success in the gaming industry.

