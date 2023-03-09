Marathon Digital Holdings Terminates Silvergate Credit Facilities, Increases Bitcoin Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) terminated its credit facilities and repaid its term loan with Silvergate Captial Corp (NYSE: SI), resulting in a debt reduction of $50 million and an increase in unrestricted Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings by 3,132.

The company provided Silvergate Bank with the required 30-day notice in February, stating its intent to prepay the outstanding balance on its term loan facility and terminate the term loan facility, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The company and Silvergate subsequently agreed to also terminate the revolving line of credit facility.

The term loan prepayment was completed on March 8 and the company's facilities with Silvergate were terminated.

Also Read: Crypto Fallout Claims Another Banking Victim: How The Industry Is Reacting

According to Marathon CFO Hugh Gallagher, the decision was made due to the significant changes in the industry since the facilities were put in place last summer.

Gallagher stated, "We have been actively building a more robust balance sheet that features increased levels of cash and unrestricted bitcoin holdings. Given our current cash position, we determined that it was in the company's best interest to prepay our term loan and eliminate both the term loan and RLOC facilities."

The termination of these facilities has resulted in a reduction in leverage by approximately $50 million and an immediate release of approximately $75 million in Bitcoin that was being held as collateral for the term loan.

The termination also reduced the company's annual cash interest costs and facility fees by approximately $5 million.

See Next: Revolutionizing Web3 Game Industry With Lionel Messi: How Matchday's $21M Funding Round Will Change The Game Forever

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.