Revolutionizing Web3 Game Industry With Lionel Messi: How Matchday's $21M Funding Round Will Change the Game Forever

Matchday, a Web3 company focused on creating casual soccer video games, announced it raised $21 million in a seed funding round.

The funds will be used to develop games that will appeal to the massive fan base of the sport.

One of Matchday's investors is Play Time, an investment firm owned by Argentine soccer legend and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

The project has been endorsed by FIFA and FIFPRO, and co-founder and chief gaming officer Sebastien de Halleux explained the company's goal is to create new types of soccer games that celebrate their love of the sport.

Through a partnership with FIFA, Matchday has the rights to produce games that feature the men's and women's World Cups, professional soccer leagues and teams, and top soccer players from around the world.

Also Read: Shockwaves In Crypto Industry As Silvergate Bank Goes Under, Binance, Coinbase, And OKX Claim To Stand Strong

The company intends to create a new category of play for soccer fans, allowing them to build their squads and collect digital cards of their favorite players.

While similar in concept to the popular Madden Ultimate Team feature in the Madden NFL video games franchise, Matchday aims to create games that are even more accessible and can reach a wider audience.

The company had success with its limited-time Matchday Challenge: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition, which garnered 600,000 signups, and has plans to release additional video games this year.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Derivatives Trading Skyrocket in February — And You Won't Believe The Numbers

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.