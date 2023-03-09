Crypto Market Cap Falls Below $1 Trillion; ImmutableX, Synthetix Among Top Losers

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $22,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved lower, but traded above the $1,500 mark this morning.

US initial jobless claims climbed by 21,000 from the prior week to 211,000 in the week ending March 4, higher than market estimates of 195,000.

Kava (CRYPTO: KAVA) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while ImmutableX (CRYPTO: IMX) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $997.18 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.9%. BTC was trading lower by 1.3% at $21,712, while ETH fell by around 0.8% to $1,539 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Kava (CRYPTO: KAVA)

Price: $0.8785 24-hour gain: 9.3%

Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL)

Price: $6.11 24-hour gain: 7.3%

Optimism (CRYPTO: OP)

Price: $2.34 24-hour gain: 5.9%

Aptos (CRYPTO: APT)

Price: $11.14 24-hour gain: 5.3%

Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY)

Price: $0.2193 24-hour gain: 5.1%

Losers

ImmutableX (CRYPTO: IMX)

Price: $0.9592 24-hour drop: 9.2%

Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX)

Price: $2.50 24-hour drop: 8.4%

Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX)

Price: $5.35 24-hour drop: 8.1%

Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS)

Price: $8.53 24-hour drop: 7.7%

Bone ShibaSwap (CRYPTO: BONE)

Price: $1.70 24-hour drop: 4.8%

