Audius Implements NFT-Gating for Exclusive Artist Access

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Audius Implements NFT-Gating for Exclusive Artist Access

Coindesk - Cam Thompson
2023-03-09 14:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Web3 music platform Audius said it’s implementing a non-fungible token (NFT) gating feature intended to allow artists to release exclusive content to NFT holders. This follows recent news that streaming service Spotify is testing token-gated playlists.

Artists on Audius who have released their own NFTs can “gate” their content so only token holders of the corresponding collection can have access to it. Listeners can link their wallets to Audius to confirm their NFT ownership and access B-sides, unreleased tracks and other special types of content.

Interested in keeping up with Web3 news and trends? Subscribe to The Airdrop here.

“A big focus of Audius from day one is enabling deeper connections and deeper interactions between the fans and the artists directly,” Forrest Browning, chief product officer and co-founder of Audius, told CoinDesk. “In the future there will be many other ways that you could demonstrate to an artist that you're a superfan, but if you purchase one of their NFTs that feels like a fairly strong signal.”

Additionally, Audius aims to cater to artists who are active NFT community members but may not have their own collections. If an artist is a holder, or has an affinity for another NFT project such as popular Bored Ape Yacht Club or CryptoPunks collections, they can gate their content with those NFTs.

Audius has been working away to integrate features to boost fan engagement over the past year. Last month the company upgraded its ongoing partnership with TikTok, allowing Audius users to integrate their favorite songs from the platform onto the social media application. In July, the company rolled out its tipping feature, allowing listeners to “tip” their favorite artists in the platform’s native AUDIO token.

See Also: Napster Revives Its Music Ambitions With Web3 Acquisition of Mint Songs

View full text