Shiba Inu Dev Alerts Community of Key Considerations for Shibarium Release

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shiba Inu Dev Alerts Community of Key Considerations for Shibarium Release

Bitcoinist - Savannah Fortis
2023-03-09 12:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
On January 15, the Shiba Inu network announced the Shibarium Layer-2 solution, highlighting the benefits of the new update. However, the developers didn’t provide a specific date for the launch in the announcement. Since then, the community has been anticipating the launch of the Layer-2 network.
In a recent report, Shiba Inu developers released an essential warning ahead of the launch date for Shibarium, its new blockchain. The developers disclosed that the Shibarium Layer-2 protocol would launch this week, but potential investors and users must be cautious when using the L2 solution.

Shiba Inu Releases Warning To Community

According to the tweet posted a few hours ago, Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu’s lead developer, urged users to be careful when using the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium. He stated that the community should ignore all FUD with the new update, as the platform is still in its early stages and may have inherent risks that have not yet been discovered.
The team advertises Shibarium as a potential game-changer for the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, a project that aims to provide a seamless and secure platform for users to conduct digital currency transactions at reduced fees. Also, it will run on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to access a wide range of trading pairs and liquidity pools.
But despite the potential benefits of Shibarium, the Shiba Inu admins and developers are keen to stress that users should exercise caution when using the platform, given the rise in scam activities and schemes presenting themselves as part of the Shibarium project.
The team revealed it was working closely with regulatory authorities to ensure that Shibarium complies with all relevant laws and regulations.

Outlook Of Shiba Inu And BONE Markets

Based on data, the SHIB token has traded red in the last 7 days, with a price change of -8.53%. At the time of writing, its 24-hour price change is slightly progressive, reaching 0.16%, with a trading volume rise of 71.13% at $443,632,084.
This could result from the 6 million token burn over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the coin trades at $0.00001087, but chances are that this price could appreciate shortly, given the ongoing developments on the network.
On the other hand, BONE is currently down by 3.22% in the past 24 hours, trading at $1.70. Its trading volume is $15,669,468, a 56.22% decline in the last 24 hours. Its peak price over the last 30 days was $2.05. So, it’s now left to be seen how the current activities of the Shiba Inu team will affect this token over time.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from Tradingview.com
View full text