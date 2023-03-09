copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-09)
Binance
2023-03-09 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, down by -1.38% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,576 and $22,231 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,647, down by -1.52%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDT, RAY, and TROY, up by 13%, 12%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Voyager Gains Court Approval to Sell Assets to Binance U.S. in US$1.3 Bln Deal
- Binance Co-founder He Yi Says, 'forget Gender' and Focus on Mindset to Make in Web3
- Shiba Inu Layer 2 Blockchain Shibarium to Release Beta Version This Week
- Jack Dorsey’s Block Unveils Plans for Its DIY Bitcoin Mining Development Kit
- Binance NFT Marketplace Takes the Next Step With Polygon Support & Voting
Market movers:
- ETH: $1531.5 (-1.36%)
- BNB: $287.7 (+0.38%)
- XRP: $0.3912 (+3.06%)
- ADA: $0.3155 (-2.56%)
- DOGE: $0.07148 (-2.12%)
- MATIC: $1.0419 (-6.95%)
- SOL: $18.45 (-4.55%)
- DOT: $5.614 (-1.66%)
- TRX: $0.06569 (-0.74%)
- LTC: $82.73 (-2.84%)
Top gainers on Binance:
