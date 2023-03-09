Binance Market Update (2023-03-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, down by -1.38% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,576 and $22,231 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,647, down by -1.52%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDT , RAY , and TROY , up by 13%, 12%, and 10%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: