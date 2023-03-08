Binance NFT Starts Supporting Polygon Network on Its Marketplace

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance NFT Starts Supporting Polygon Network on Its Marketplace

Blockchain Reporter - Umair Younas
2023-03-08 16:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The well-known crypto exchange Binance’s non-fungible tokens-related subsidiary “Binance NFT” has declared that it has incorporated support for the Polygon network. As a result of this move, Polygon has become a part of several blockchains supported by the NFT marketplace. As per the announcement, this move effectively spreads the ecosystem of the NFT sector within the community of Binance.

Binance NFT Begins Supporting Polygon, Adding Another Blockchain for Consumers

The latest integration plays the role of a further step in the provision of convenience for consumers in trading NFTs on diverse blockchains such as Polygon, BNB Smart Chain, and Ethereum with the use of Binance-based accounts. While disclosing the integration, Binance NFT noted on Twitter that the consumers will be permitted to deposit, withdraw, sell, and purchase non-fungible tokens on the platform of Polygon.
We’ve now added support for Polygon on the #Binance NFT Marketplace!Users can now buy, sell, deposit and withdraw NFTs on the Polygon network Find out how to get started
— Binance NFT (@TheBinanceNFT) March 8, 2023
Notwithstanding the announcement, the crypto exchange is even now having a stringent approach related to NFT listings. The NFT marketplace pointed out in its announcement that the availability of all the NFT collections is not ensured at present. It added that the available NFT collections will be ERC-721-based. Nonetheless, the NFT marketplace hopes that it will include additional NFT collections with time regularly.

The NFT Marketplace Tightens Regulation for NFT Listings

On the 19th of January, the NFT company issued stringent rules for NFT listings. It mentioned that the marketplace would delist those non-fungible tokens which have a regular trading volume of less than $1,000. Additionally, the platform restricted the sum of NFTs to be minted by the artists every day.
Along with this, Binance stated that it would periodically assess NFT listings. In the meantime, Binance is delving into the Web3 space with artificial intelligence. The crypto exchange Binance has declared launching “Bicasso” (a new NFT generator powered by AI technology). On the 2nd of this month, Changpeng Zhao (the CEO of Binance) shared on Twitter that the project effectively minted up to 10,000 non-fungible tokens in only 2.5 hours.
Notwithstanding the initial success of the AI-powered NFT-generating tool, it experienced controversy. Just a day following Bicasso’s launch, a winner of the BNB Chain hackathon accused the crypto exchange of copying and stealing their project named “Chatcasso.” As per him, the similarity between the names is also an indication. However, Binance rejected the allegations and asserted that AI and NFTs are currently common topics.
View full text