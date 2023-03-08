Exchange
Binance Charity Donates $100,000 in Georgia to Empower Women Through Web3 Education

Crypto News Land
2023-03-08 15:01
In celebration of International Women's Day, Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, has announced a $100,000 donation to Georgia's Innovation & Technology Agency (GITA) to support web3 education and training. As a result of the partnership, more than 100 women will be able to study professional courses in Web3 and get support to move into the job market.
“We’re proud of our new partnership with GITA, which aims to diversify the Web3 industry by removing financial barriers to study and developing new courses. In celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re allocating 100 out of the 180 scholarships available for women. Georgia is very advanced in terms of adopting new technologies, and there’s already a strong pool of talented women who are interested in innovation, including Web3. We hope these scholarships will enable these women to pursue their passions and further strengthen Georgia as a hub for women in tech.” comments Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity.
This donation is the latest of Binance Charity's efforts towards empowering women around the world through education and humanitarian projects. To date, Binance Charity has supported more than 51,000 women across 10 countries, donating over $3 million to women-only initiatives including 36,215 scholarships. In the five years since the non-profit organization was founded, it helped more than 2 million people, with a particular focus on addressing social issues that still disproportionately affect women such as inequality, access to education, and poverty.
Binance Charity donations have been directed to Web3 education programs to support women and other underrepresented and underserved groups to study vocationally as part of workshops as well as through higher education opportunities with top universities. Among these programs are:
  • The DLT Talent Programme with Frankfurt Blockchain Center, which is already underway, to support 400 female leaders in the Blockchain space;
  • Collaboration with Women in Tech in Brazil, South Africa and Burundi providing funding to train 2,800 women in rural communities in Web3 basics, develop entrepreneurship skills, and support them into employment;
  • Partnership with Utiva to strengthen Africa as a hub for tech talent through supporting 1,000 individuals, at least 50% women, to take professional blockchain and digital skills courses.
These projects are part of the Binance Charity Scholar Program, enabling the next generation of Web3 leaders to develop their skills, knowledge and experience without financial barriers. Applications to study as part of this initiative have surpassed 80,000 worldwide since June last year.
Binance Charity remains committed to supporting innovative solutions in using Web3 for social good with a focus on women, as well as investing in research to identify the most impactful ways to use this technology.
The post Binance Charity Donates $100,000 in Georgia to Empower Women through Web3 Education appeared first on Crypto News Land.
