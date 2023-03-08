Andrew Chen and Robin Guo of A16z Invest $55M in the Open-World Game Studio Believer

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Andrew Chen and Robin Guo of A16z Invest $55M in the Open-World Game Studio Believer

Metaverse Post - Valeria Goncharenko
2023-03-08 14:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
On March 7, Andrew Chen and Robin Guo of a16z’s Games Fund One shared that they invested $55 million in the Series A round of Believer. Among the other investors in the round are Lightspeed Venture Partners, Riot Games, BITKRAFT Ventures, 1Up Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Next Play Ventures.
Believer is a Los Angeles-headquartered game studio that has previously developed Words With Friends, League of Legends, Destiny, PvZ, and other well-known games.
The company is managed by Michael Chow, former Executive Producer of Wild Rift and co-founder Newtoy, and Steven Snow, who co-founded Riot and was the EP of League of Legends. The executives are joined by Shankar Gupta-Harrison of Dentsu X, Landon McDowell of Microsoft, Jeremy Vanhooser of Electronic Arts, and Tim Hsu of Twitter. The Believer Company has also assembled a team of investors and advisors, among whom are the CTO of Microsoft, Kevin Scott, and the former CEO of McDonald’s, Don Thompson.
According to Andrew Chen and Robin Guo, the team behind The Believer Company has all the resources to develop a new product that will define the genre of Player vs. Environment games.
“The Believer team is one of the best-equipped to tackle this grand vision, as they’re one of the few teams with the ambition, skills, capital, and unflinching player focus to innovate in this genre,”
wrote Chen in a LinkedIn post.
The investors also noted that the market expects new open-world Player vs. Environment (PvE) games with a focus on exploration, collection, and collaboration. For instance, according to Andrew Chen’s observations, users like exploring and inhabiting new worlds. So, this type of product can potentially lead to business success and cultural impact.
The post Andrew Chen and Robin Guo of a16z Invest $55M in the Open-World Game Studio Believer appeared first on Metaverse Post.
View full text