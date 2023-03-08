On March 7, Andrew Chen and Robin Guo of a16z’s Games Fund One shared that they invested $55 million in the Series A round of Believer. Among the other investors in the round are Lightspeed Venture Partners, Riot Games, BITKRAFT Ventures, 1Up Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Next Play Ventures.

Believer is a Los Angeles-headquartered game studio that has previously developed Words With Friends, League of Legends, Destiny, PvZ, and other well-known games.

The company is managed by Michael Chow, former Executive Producer of Wild Rift and co-founder Newtoy, and Steven Snow, who co-founded Riot and was the EP of League of Legends. The executives are joined by Shankar Gupta-Harrison of Dentsu X, Landon McDowell of Microsoft, Jeremy Vanhooser of Electronic Arts, and Tim Hsu of Twitter. The Believer Company has also assembled a team of investors and advisors, among whom are the CTO of Microsoft, Kevin Scott, and the former CEO of McDonald’s, Don Thompson.

According to Andrew Chen and Robin Guo, the team behind The Believer Company has all the resources to develop a new product that will define the genre of Player vs. Environment games.

“The Believer team is one of the best-equipped to tackle this grand vision, as they’re one of the few teams with the ambition, skills, capital, and unflinching player focus to innovate in this genre,”

wrote Chen in a LinkedIn post.

The investors also noted that the market expects new open-world Player vs. Environment (PvE) games with a focus on exploration, collection, and collaboration. For instance, according to Andrew Chen’s observations, users like exploring and inhabiting new worlds. So, this type of product can potentially lead to business success and cultural impact.

The post Andrew Chen and Robin Guo of a16z Invest $55M in the Open-World Game Studio Believer appeared first on Metaverse Post.