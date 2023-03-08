Binance will waive buying fees on the exchange in March. The news came from CEO Changpeng Zhao in celebration of International Women’s Day. CZ also discussed various issues and controversies surrounding him and Binance.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) went live via Twitter Spaces today, where he announced a rare promo: buying crypto on the exchange will have zero fees all throughout March.

CZ said that the promo is in celebration of International Women’s Day, in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation to all women, especially those who are in the crypto industry.

In fact, earlier today, CZ gave special mention to Yi He, Binance’s Customer Service Officer and co-founder. According to him, Yi was instrumental to the exchange’s success from the start.

https://twitter.com/cz_binance/status/1633377589178818561

Aside from announcing the special deal, CZ also discussed many pressing issues such as the different regulatory landscapes in all parts of the world. Specifically, he mentioned positive developments in Africa, the Middle East, and East Asia.

CZ revealed that they are working hard toward going mainstream in Japan. While he admits Japan has a lot of potential, he also said that the country has been left behind by others in terms of crypto adoption in the last couple of years.

As to the various issues and controversies surrounding the exchange and him personally, CZ said he prefers to use his energy on more productive activities. For instance, he mentioned that instead of suing people who publish negative news about him, the team would rather focus on education and compliance.

The post Binance Waives Fees for Buying Crypto in March appeared first on Crypto News Land.