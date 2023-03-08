AXA Investment Managers Gains French Crypto Registration

AXA Investment Managers was registered as a crypto services provider in France as of Tuesday, according to the website of financial markets regulator the AMF.

The announcement means the company, part of the AXA Group insurance company, which says it has 95 million clients in 50 countries, joins Binance, Bitstamp and Societe Generale in passing governance and money laundering checks set by French law.

Crypto providers are in a race against time to register with the authorities before new European Union (EU) laws take effect within the coming months. Those already registered will be exempt from the strictures of the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA) for an extra period, and a newly passed French law means the domestic registration procedure will become tougher as of January 2024.

Two other companies, Ouro Capital and Optimisation Technologies, were registered on the same day, the website shows. CoinDesk has reached out to AXA Investment Managers for comment.