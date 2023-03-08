Binance NFT Marketplace Takes the Next Step With Polygon Support & Voting

Key Points:

Binance NFT Market has expanded its offerings by adding Polygon Network to its list of supported chains.

The platform offers a wide range of NFTs, including digital art, music, sports collectibles and more. The platform also offers a range of features, including automatic royalty payments, instant trading, and the ability to create and sell NFTs.

Polygon Network has quickly become one of the most popular Layer 2 scaling solutions for Ethereum, and its addition to Binance NFT Marketplace will likely attract more users to the platform.

The announcement means that users can now buy, deposit, withdraw and mint NFT from Polygon Network on Binance NFT Market. Polygon Network, previously known as Matic Network, is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that aims to offer faster, cheaper and more efficient transactions.

The decision to add Polygon Network to the list of supported chains is part of Binance’s ongoing efforts to expand its NFT trading platform. Binance NFT Marketplace is currently compatible with the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), the Ethereum network (ETH), and the Polygon network (MATIC). The addition of Polygon Network means that the platform now supports a wider range of assets, which will likely attract more users to the platform.

Binance NFT Marketplace has quickly established itself as one of the leading NFT trading platforms in the world. The platform offers a wide range of NFTs, including digital art, music, sports collectibles and more. The platform also offers a range of features, including automatic royalty payments, instant trading, and the ability to create and sell NFTs.

Adding Polygon Network to Binance NFT Marketplace is a significant development for the platform. Polygon Network has quickly become one of the most popular Layer 2 scaling solutions for Ethereum, and its addition to Binance NFT Marketplace will likely attract more users to the platform. The move is also part of a broader trend of NFT marketplaces expanding their offerings to include a wider range of assets.

The move will likely attract more users to the platform, and the increased support for a wider range of assets is a positive sign for the growth and development of the NFT market. As the NFT market continues to evolve and mature, it will be interesting to see how platforms like Binance NFT Marketplace adapt and innovate to stay ahead of the curve.

