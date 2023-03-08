Exchange
Forkast 500 NFT Index Slips, BAYC NFTs Sees Highest Sales Volume

Forkast - Danny Park
2023-03-08 17:13
The Forkast NFT 500 Index, a proxy measure of the performance of the global non-fungible token (NFT) market based on 500 eligible smart contracts, slipped 0.68% to 4,276.12 in the 24 hours through 4:45 p.m. in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

See related article: Fed’s Powell says stablecoins could have role in financial sector if properly regulated

Fast facts

  • Global NFT sales rose 1.88% to US$30 million, and the unique number of buyers increased 1.45% to 73,180, according to Cryptoslam.io data.
  • Sales of Ethereum, the leading blockchain network for NFTs, gained 69.62% to US$22.8 million in the last 24 hours, while the number of on-chain transactions on the network fell 11.8% to 94,345. The Forkast ETH NFT Composite – that measures the performance of Ethereum NFT market including up to 250 smart contracts – fell 0.83% to 1,418.42.
  • Solana, the second largest NFT blockchain, slumped 11.57% in sales to US$2.96 million. NFT sales on the third largest Polygon network gained 26.35% to US$1.96 million. The Forkast SOL NFT Composite — measuring the performance of Solana NFT market including up to 100 smart contracts — lost 0.90% to 1,208.08.
  • The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection had the highest sales in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday afternoon in Asia, rising 22.6% to US$2.21 million.
  • Ethereum-based Mocaverse, the membership NFT collection from Web 3.0 venture capital and game developer Animoca Brands, had the second highest sales at US$1.67 million, dropping 8.72% in the last 24 hours.
  • Coinllectibles, the art and auction-focused NFT project based in the Polygon network, placed third on Cryptoslam in 24 hour sales, rising 31.1% to US$1.38 million. 
  • Sorare, the global sports game platform that allows users to trade NFT cards of sports players, had the highest number of NFT transactions with 18,284, despite falling 4.16%. The collection also had the highest number of buyers with 7,130, which rose 96.29% in the last day. 

See related article: Ethereum validators win ‘short term’ as Blur, OpenSea rivalry drives up gas fees

