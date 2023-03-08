Binance Market Update (2023-03-08)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -1.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,843 and $22,485 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,981, down by -1.79%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include EPX , ALPACA , and LOOM , up by 16%, 14%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: