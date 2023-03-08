copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-08)
Binance
2023-03-08 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -1.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,843 and $22,485 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,981, down by -1.79%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include EPX, ALPACA, and LOOM, up by 16%, 14%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Esports Organization TSM Signs on With Avalanche for New Gaming Subnet
- Bitcoin Finds Support At Around $22,000
- Hacker Returns Stolen Funds to Tender.fi, Gets $97K Bounty Reward
- Polkadot’s Astar Network Partners Tokyo’s Shibuya to Support Web3 Strategy
- Sui Blockchain Developer Signs Deal With Alibaba Cloud
- Thailand Offers $1B Tax Break for Firms Issuing Investment Tokens: Reuters
Market movers:
- ETH: $1552.68 (-0.88%)
- BNB: $286.6 (+0.00%)
- XRP: $0.3796 (+3.10%)
- ADA: $0.3239 (-1.97%)
- MATIC: $1.1197 (-2.95%)
- DOGE: $0.07304 (-1.91%)
- SOL: $19.33 (-6.39%)
- DOT: $5.709 (-3.35%)
- LTC: $85.14 (-2.36%)
- TRX: $0.06621 (-1.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- EPX/BUSD (+16%)
- ALPACA/BUSD (+14%)
- LOOM/BUSD (+11%)
