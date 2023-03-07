Exchange
Vitalik Buterin’s “Altcoin” Sell-off Sparks Market Manipulation Debate

CryptoNewsLand - José Gustavo
2023-03-08 10:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  1. Vitalik offloaded 50 billion MOPS, 500 trillion SHIK, and 10 billion CULT tokens
  2. Sale causes a dramatic decrease in liquidity and price, upsetting some investors
  3. Vitalik's actions spark speculation of market manipulation and showcase his influence in the crypto world.
Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, is making waves in the crypto community yet again. The blockchain mogul allegedly sold off over $700,000 worth of "shitcoins" recently, causing a stir among investors and enthusiasts alike.
According to data from Etherscan, Vitalik offloaded 50 billion MOPS tokens for 1.25 ETH, which is roughly equivalent to $2,000. He also exchanged 500 trillion SHIK tokens for 380 ETH, or approximately $600,000, and 10 billion CULT tokens for 58 ETH, or approximately $91,000.
But that's not all – blockchain security firm PeckShield reports that Vitalik also sold 3.4 million BITE tokens for 4.9 ETH, and sent 214 ETH to an EthDev address.
In total, Vitalik accumulated 444.15 ETH from the sale of MOPS, CULT, and SHIK. He holds around 10 billion CULT and 666 SHIK tokens.
It's not uncommon for shitcoin ventures to send their tokens as gifts to Vitalik's wallet address in a bid to increase their visibility within the crypto industry. However, the sale of these low-value tokens can cause a dramatic decrease in liquidity and price, which has upset some investors in the community.
As expected, BITE and CULT saw decreases of 7% and 7.5%, respectively, while SHIK suffered a 95% drop in value. MOPS, however, bucked the trend and experienced a 1,000% increase in value following Vitalik's token dump.
#PeckShieldAlert $SHIK (SHIKOKU) has dropped -95.8%
Vitalik Buterin-labeled address has dumped ~5T $SHIK, and gained ~164 $ETH (~260k) and transferred 214 $ETH ($337k) to EthDev
— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) March 7, 2023
The move has raised eyebrows in the crypto world, with some speculating that Vitalik may be using his influence to manipulate the market. Others see it as a savvy business move that reflects the changing tides of the industry.
Regardless of how you interpret Vitalik's actions, it's clear that he remains a powerful force in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency. As the industry continues to evolve, we can expect to see more surprises and shakeups from this trailblazing entrepreneur.

The post Vitalik Buterin’s “Altcoin” Sell-off Sparks Market Manipulation Debate appeared first on Crypto News Land.
