Shiba Inu’s New Layer 2 Blockchain Beta: Faster, Cheaper, More Efficient

Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain built on the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB), is set to release its beta version this week.

The platform, which aims to provide faster, cheaper, and more efficient transactions compared to the Ethereum network, will allow users to stake their SHIB tokens and earn rewards. Additionally, Shibarium will feature a decentralized exchange (DEX) that supports SHIB and other ERC-20 tokens.

Attention #SHIBARMY We're thrilled to announce that #SHIBARIUM Public Beta will be launching THIS WEEK! Make sure you’re following our official socials over the next few days as we reveal all the details on how to access the beta website. Hail Shib! #ShibariumBeta — Shib (@Shibtoken) March 7, 2023

The release of the beta version is a significant milestone for Shibarium, which has been in development for several months. The team behind the project believes their platform can provide a better user experience than existing Layer 2 solutions.

According to the report, the beta version will initially be available for a limited number of users, with a wider release planned in the coming weeks. The team has also stated that they will be conducting a bug bounty program to ensure the security and stability of the platform.

Shiba Inu has been one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies in recent months, with its market capitalization surpassing that of established companies such as Robinhood and Ford. The release of Shibarium could further increase interest in cryptocurrency and its ecosystem.

In conclusion, the release of Shibarium’s beta version is a significant development for the Shiba Inu community and the wider crypto industry. With faster and cheaper transactions, staking rewards, and a DEX supporting SHIB and other ERC-20 tokens, Shibarium has the potential to be a game-changer in the world of Layer 2 solutions.

Thana

CoincuNews