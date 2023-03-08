VeChain Integrates With DappRadar to Promote Cross-chain Visibility

The integration will provide dApps built on the VeChain network with much-needed visibility.

VeChain has integrated with DappRadar, a top multi-chain decentralized application (dApp) analytics platform, to provide dApps built on the VeChain network with much-needed cross-chain visibility. This integration will help promote global exposure for VeChain ecosystem apps.

The VeChain Foundation announced the development in a recent tweet, noting that the move is part of its efforts to assist the VeChain community, which it considers its “greatest asset.”

DappRadar is an analytics platform that tracks and provides data on dApps built on various blockchain platforms such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon. Launched in 2018, it is among the most popular resources for dApp developers, investors, and enthusiasts.

DappRadar collects and analyzes data on various metrics such as daily active users, transaction volume, and token prices to provide insights into the performance and popularity of different dApps. It also allows users to discover new and trending dApps across categories such as gaming, DeFi, and NFT.

In an official announcement, the VeChain Foundation emphasized that the recent integration with DappRadar will elevate the network’s profile. The strategic move will grant access to approximately 1.5 million monthly DappRadar users, enabling them to review the associated metrics of dApps operating on the VeChain network.

Sarah Nabaa, VeChain’s General Manager for South East Asia, also called attention to the development, touting it as an avenue through which VeChain developers can get the visibility they deserve.

The VeChain Foundation has issued a call to action to developers within the VeChain community, urging them to submit applications for their respective dApps to be indexed by DappRadar. The analytics platform has a dedicated submission link used to facilitate the process.

Recently, the Foundation has taken various strategic measures and forged partnerships to promote the adoption and expansion of the VeChain network. One such partnership is the collaboration with Boston Consulting Group, a leading global management consulting company. As part of this initiative, the VeChain Foundation also launched VeWorld, a self-custody wallet for the VeChain network, last month.