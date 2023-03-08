Exchange
Block Expands Into Crypto Mining With Mining Development Kit

CryptoNewsLand - José Gustavo
2023-03-08 08:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  1. Block (formerly Square) plans to expand involvement in crypto mining
  2. Senior product lead seeks feedback for the mining development kit
  3. MDK includes industrial-grade hashboard and custom controller board

Block (formerly known as Square) has announced plans to expand its involvement in the cryptocurrency mining business by potentially developing a mining development kit. According to a blog post published on March 7, the international technology company, created by Jack Dorsey, is exploring ways to enhance its Bitcoin mining aspirations. Senior product lead for mining hardware, Naoise Irwin, is seeking comments on the concept via email.

If executed, the mining development kit (MDK) will offer a suite of tools to developers in an effort to increase the accessibility and efficiency of Bitcoin mining. The kit will consist of several components, including an industrial-grade Bitcoin mining hashboard that is compatible with the company's custom-built control board and third-party controllers like Raspberry Pi.

Block also plans to design a custom controller board that will work in conjunction with the hashboard. The company is soliciting feedback from users regarding the hardware's power requirements, necessary connectors, and pricing. As Block continues to expand its involvement in the cryptocurrency mining business, it remains to be seen how successful the development of the mining development kit will be.

In other news, Crypto.com, the world's largest cryptocurrency network with over 80 million members, has announced that Visa cardholders in Brazil can now utilize Apple Pay. Crypto.com's move is part of its effort to expand its global reach and provide its users with more flexible payment alternatives.

Read also:

  • Jack Dorsey's Block Firm Eyes Bitcoin Mining and Hardware Wallet Creation
  • Ethereum Now Has 27K Blocks Left Before The Merge
  • OpenSea Bans Iranians While MetaMask Blocks Venezuelans
  • Bitcoin Miner’s Revenue Crashes to an All-time Low
  • MicroStrategy, Tesla, and Block Lose $5 Billion From BTC  Drop

The post Block Expands Into Crypto Mining With Mining Development Kit appeared first on Crypto News Land.

