Forkast 500 NFT Index Edges Up, Animoca Brands’ NFT Collection Leads in Sales
Forkast - Danny Park
2023-03-08 03:03
The Forkast NFT 500 Index, a proxy measure of the performance of the global non-fungible token (NFT) market, inched up 0.07% to 4,278.68 in the 24 hours through 9 a.m. in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
Fast facts
- Global NFT sales rose 14.87% to US$31.2 million, while the unique number of buyers fell 10.29% to 72,592, according to Cryptoslam.io data.
- Ethereum, the leading blockchain network for NFTs, saw sales rise 29.14% to US$25.6 million in the 24-hours, while the number of on-chain transactions on the network fell 36.82% to 117,151.
- Sales on Solana, the second largest NFT blockchain, rose 57.17% to US$3.03 million. NFT sales on the Polygon network, the third-largest, declined 14.5% to US$1.95 million.
- Mocaverse, the membership NFT collection from Web3 venture capital and game developer Animoca Brands, had the highest sales at US$3.14 million, a surge of 2,303% in the last 24 hours.
- Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection had the second highest sales, rising 65.7% to US$2.46 million.
- Sales at the Ethereum-based Otherdeed rose 41.4% to US$2.1 million, placing the collection in Cryptoslam’s top 3. Otherdeed NFTs represent virtual plots of land within the Otherside metaverse.
- Alien Worlds’ NFT collection holds the highest number of owners with 4.51 million. Alien Worlds is a play-and-earn NFT game that runs on Ethereum. Play-to-earn staple Axie Infinity has the second highest number of owners with 2.03 million.
