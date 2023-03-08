Forkast 500 NFT Index Edges Up, Animoca Brands’ NFT Collection Leads in Sales

The Forkast NFT 500 Index, a proxy measure of the performance of the global non-fungible token (NFT) market, inched up 0.07% to 4,278.68 in the 24 hours through 9 a.m. in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

See related article: Ethereum validators win ‘short term’ as Blur, OpenSea rivalry drives up gas fees

Fast facts

Global NFT sales rose 14.87% to US$31.2 million, while the unique number of buyers fell 10.29% to 72,592, according to Cryptoslam.io data.

Ethereum, the leading blockchain network for NFTs, saw sales rise 29.14% to US$25.6 million in the 24-hours, while the number of on-chain transactions on the network fell 36.82% to 117,151.

Sales on Solana, the second largest NFT blockchain, rose 57.17% to US$3.03 million. NFT sales on the Polygon network, the third-largest, declined 14.5% to US$1.95 million.

Mocaverse, the membership NFT collection from Web3 venture capital and game developer Animoca Brands, had the highest sales at US$3.14 million, a surge of 2,303% in the last 24 hours.

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection had the second highest sales, rising 65.7% to US$2.46 million.

Sales at the Ethereum-based Otherdeed rose 41.4% to US$2.1 million, placing the collection in Cryptoslam’s top 3. Otherdeed NFTs represent virtual plots of land within the Otherside metaverse.

Alien Worlds’ NFT collection holds the highest number of owners with 4.51 million. Alien Worlds is a play-and-earn NFT game that runs on Ethereum. Play-to-earn staple Axie Infinity has the second highest number of owners with 2.03 million.

See related article: Weekly NFT sales drop, unique buyers surge amid Coinbase’s new NFT airdrop