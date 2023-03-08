3AC Founders’ Open Exchange Completes Its $25 Million Fundraise

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

3AC Founders’ Open Exchange Completes Its $25 Million Fundraise

CryptoPotato - Andrew Throuvalas
2023-03-08 01:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

The highly controversial “Open Exchange” (OPNX) headed by once-failed Crypto CEOs has reached its fundraising goal of $25 million – though the founders are yet to reveal their benefactors.

Meanwhile, collapsed crypto exchange CoinFLEX has revealed that its restructuring deal has been approved by a Seychelles court, briefly pumping the price of its token. 

OPNX’s Plans for Launch

According to a Twitter thread from DefiIgnas (that was later retweeted by co-founder Zhu Su), Kyle Davies contacted the DeFi researcher late on Monday with news that the fundraiser was now complete. 

Leaked in January, the raise will help build an exchange for trading the bankruptcy claims of other fallen crypto exchanges and firms that let creditors out to dry during the 2022 bear market. 

“Users will be onboarded via a Special Purpose Vehicle, which is sometimes called a bankruptcy-remote entity,” explained Ignas. The exchange will abide by know your customer (KYC) rules, and will not be available to American citizens. 

When officially announced last month, Zhu Su – once a co-leader of the now defunct Three Arrow Capital (3AC) hedge fund – said creditors had agreed that starting the new exchange would be “ the wisest way to use our existing resources.” Yet many were skeptical about the actual practicality of launching an exchange based on bankruptcy claims – which are highly personalized and not nearly as fungible as standard tokens and cryptocurrencies.

Ignas said similar claims at OPNX will be grouped and tokenized, in order to increase fungibility, and traded on the order book exchange. Withdrawals for these tokens will not be enabled to ensure they don’t end up in the hands of U.S. citizens.

Customers can even use bankruptcy claims as collateral to trade perpetual futures. Lending and borrowing for stablecoins and other cryptos, however, will not be available. 

The Fate of CoinFLEX

On Tuesday, CoinFLEX published a blog post stating that its restructuring plan had been approved. While awaiting a written order from the court before providing further details, Ignas’s thread claims OPNX will acquire all assets from CoinFLEX – including its “people, tech, and tokens.”

CoinFLEX CEO Mark Lamb joined the 3AC duo in creating OPNX after a failed loan agreement with Roger Ver rendered his company insolvent. The former exchange’s native token, FLEX, will now be used as OPNX’s main token. 

As Ignas specified, FLEX will be usable for paying fees and will be subject to a buy-back-and-burn using 20% of OPNX’s revenue. “There are currently 100 million FLEX tokens in circulation, of which 2 million have already been burned through fees,” he explained. 

FLEX may also experience a rebranding at a 1:1 ratio with a new token, much like the DeFi tokens AAVE/LEND. 

Davies also reportedly proposed suing Genesis and Grayscale in order to maximize the value of the bankruptcy estate. This would follow a similar move from Alameda, which sued Grayscale on Monday for not allowing its customers to redeem their shares for Bitcoin or Ethereum. 

The post 3AC Founders’ Open Exchange Completes Its $25 Million Fundraise appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text