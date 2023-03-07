copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-07)
Binance
2023-03-07 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, up by 0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,320 and $22,600 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,383, up by 0.00%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MASK, DF, and REN, up by 22%, 18%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- TeraWulf Starts Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining With Nearly 8,000 Rigs At Nautilus Facility
- Ethereum Whale Awakens After 5 Years With 650% Gains to Transfer $16M Crypto
- Bitcoin Adoption to Grow 50% By 2025, This Report Claims
- DeFi Exchange PancakeSwap to Deploy Version 3 on BNB Smart Chain in April, Burns $27M in CAKE
- Crypto Banking Firm BCB Readies U.S. Dollar Payments to Plug Silvergate Gap
Market movers:
- ETH: $1566.42 (+0.27%)
- BNB: $286.6 (+0.42%)
- XRP: $0.3682 (+1.74%)
- ADA: $0.3304 (-0.96%)
- MATIC: $1.1534 (+2.71%)
- DOGE: $0.07447 (+1.02%)
- SOL: $20.65 (-0.19%)
- DOT: $5.907 (-0.35%)
- LTC: $87.22 (-0.95%)
- TRX: $0.06702 (+0.34%)
Top gainers on Binance:
