Fantom Mainnet Gets Major Boost With Go-opera 1.1.2-rc.5 Release

Fantom Mainnet has released a new upgrade, go-opera version 1.1.2-rc.5, bringing significant improvements such as batched genesis blocks processing, configurable DBs management, and parallel EVM logs search.

The upgrade includes security improvements for the Opera node, such as restricting P2P connections to given IPs, forbidding unlocking accounts when external RPC is enabled, and stricter conditions for starting LLR and txpool syncing.

Fantom Mainnet, a high-performance, scalable, and secure smart-contract platform has announced a new release, go-opera version 1.1.2-rc.5. The upgrade brings several significant improvements, including batched genesis blocks processing, configurable DBs management, parallel EVM logs search, and optimizations in P2P protocol.

One of the key highlights of the upgrade is the improvement in P2P and events/blocks processing, resulting in an approximately 30% improvement in events/blocks processing time. Additionally, the processing time for genesis file has improved up to three times faster, while each log search should take only 1/5 of the time it took before.

The upgrade also includes security improvements for the Opera node, such as stricter conditions for starting LLR and txpool syncing, restricting P2P connections to given IPs, and forbidding unlocking accounts when external RPC is enabled.

Furthermore, the database layer has been tweaked, making it possible to integrate multiple data store types (LevelDB and PebbleDB), and DB management is now configurable and based on specified rules. The upgrade also supports DBs batching for genesis processing and desynchronizing data flushing.

For non-critical nodes, users can choose to use either –db.preset ldb-1, which will sync faster but may respond slower on multiple parallel API queries, or –db.preset pbl-1, which will sync longer but have a more stable API response time. It is important to note that if you don’t migrate an existing DB, the –db.migration.mode flag is not needed. This flag is required only if the datadir is migrated for the first time.

Overall, the go-opera 1.1.2-rc.5 upgrade brings a range of significant benefits to Fantom’s mainnet, including faster processing times, improved database management, and enhanced security. More information about the release can be found in the release note.

