Immutable Partners With Developers of Last of Us on Web3 Guild of Guardians Release

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Immutable Partners With Developers of Last of Us on Web3 Guild of Guardians Release

CryptoPotato - Martin Young
2023-03-07 08:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Immutable Games Studio unveiled the new partnership in an announcement on March 6. Premier game development studio Mineloader has produced AAA titles such as Last of Us Part 1, developed for TV and currently airing on HBO. It has also worked on the hugely popular Final Fantasy series.
The pair will be working on a Web3 2023 release of the Guild of Guardians role-playing game (RPG).
Mineloader’s extensive experience with game studios such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, EA, and Sony in game creation will “boost the development process and enhance the overall quality of Guild of Guardians,” it noted.
Vice President of Immutable Games Studio Derek Lau commented:
People always talk about what it will take to make web3 gaming mainstream
This is what it takes
Trusted names, brands and influencers standing up for digital ownership
— Derek (@xdereklau) March 6, 2023

Web3 Gaming Takeoff

Justin Hulog, Chief Studio Officer at Immutable Games, said the Mineloader team shared the same vision of the future of Web3 gaming, adding:
“We are confident that we will be able to deliver an amazing mobile gaming experience that Guild of Guardians and the gaming community deserves.”
The move signals a Web2 to Web3 shift for the game franchise. Mineloader is the Web2 development partner for Guild of Guardians and will “enhance the game’s core gameplay loop and art, as well as new content.”
The firm will also assist with various elements of the in-game economy, particularly Web2-focused aspects. However, the Web3 components will largely be driven by Immutable, which is already an industry leader in the field.
Guild of Guardians is one of the most highly anticipated Web3 titles of 2023, with more than 1 million pre-registrations. However, the RPG release is not expected until the final quarter of the year.
Immutable cut staff by 11% last month in an effort to prolong its cash reserves.

IMX Price Outlook

Immutable’s native token, IMX, has been boosted by the announcement with a 5% gain on the day. As a result, the token was trading at $1.11 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko.
Furthermore, IMX has made an impressive 15% over the past week while crypto markets have generally been falling back.
However, IMX remains 88% below its peak price of $9.52 in November 2021. The growth of the Web3 gaming industry and a return of the bull market should see IMX perform well.
The post Immutable Partners With Developers of Last of Us on Web3 Guild of Guardians Release appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text