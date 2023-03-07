Amazon NFT Marketplace Reportedly Launching on April 24: What You Should Know About Latest Rumor

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Amazon NFT Marketplace Reportedly Launching on April 24: What You Should Know About Latest Rumor

Benzinga - Chris Katje
2023-03-07 08:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

There's been ongoing speculation that leading ecommerce company Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) may get more heavily invested in the Web3 space. Here’s a look at the latest rumor involving an NFT marketplace and upcoming launch.

What Happened: Fresh off the heels of a January report that Amazon was exploring NFT initiatives to launch in Spring 2023, a new report has emerged with a launch date and more details.

Amazon is set to launch an NFT marketplace called either “Amazon NFT Marketplace” or “Amazon Digital Marketplace” on April 24, according to a report from Coingape.

The marketplace will have 15 NFT collections available at the initial launch in the United States before expanding to other countries. The collections will be able to be purchased from a user’s Amazon account and through a credit card.

The report said Amazon has not indicated plans to integrate cryptocurrency payments at this time. 

Amazon has announced partnerships with cryptocurrency related companies Ava Labs (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) previously in a move to accelerate its blockchain initiatives.

Reports previously linked Amazon to having crypto related games that reward users with free NFTs.

Amazon had a recent job posting for a “Web3 global program manager.” The job posting calls for a person to help its ambition with AWS customers in the Web3 space.

“The AWS Compute, Storage & Edge Worldwide Specialist Organization is seeking a motivated, detail-oriented, data-driven, entrepreneurial Program Manager,” the posting reads.

The candidate will focus on “creating and overseeing programs and mechanisms... and drive web3 initiatives that will shape the overall future growth of the web3 business.”

Related Link: What Is A Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? 

Why It’s Important: Amazon has not confirmed an official NFT marketplace or a release date at this time. If the company aggressively enters the Web3 space, it would mark one of the biggest names in the sector.

By launching without a crypto option or the necessity to have a crypto wallet could be a use case study to see if it onboards more people to the Web3 space.

By launching an NFT marketplace, Amazon could find itself in competition with market leaders like OpenSea, Magic Eden and Blur.

In February, Blur helped boost NFT trading volume, with the highest volume seen since May 2022. The growth came with Blur’s zero-fee marketplace and native token airdrop that came in mid-February.

OpenSea has been the market leader for retail traders for years and has fought off competition from large companies and upstarts. Blur has built a strong base of professional traders, and its airdrop and rewards have led to a surge in volume.

OpenSea was valued at $13 billion in 2022 and Magic Eden saw a valuation of $1.6 billion.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) launched an NFT marketplace in 2022 that was highly anticipated and had over two million people on a waitlist prior to launching. The marketplace has seen minimal trading volume in recent months.

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) also has a NFT marketplace, which is geared toward the concept of in-game NFTs and digital assets.

With its ownership of live-streaming gaming platform Twitch, Amazon could also be looking towards gaming themed NFTs.

Amazon is also the owner of one of the largest ecommerce platforms in the world and is the owner of MGM, which includes a catalog of video and television content that could become early tests for launching new digital assets.

Read Next: NFT Possiblities For Disney Are Extraordinary, How Bob Iger's Return Could PRopel Web3 Growth

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

View full text