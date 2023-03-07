President Bukele Explains How El Salvador Benefited From Legalizing Bitcoin

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

President Bukele Explains How El Salvador Benefited From Legalizing Bitcoin

CryptoPotato - Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
2023-03-07 01:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The President of El Salvador – Nayib Bukele – disclosed that the country’s tourism sector has increased by 95% since it embraced bitcoin as an official means of payment.
He criticized some central banking institutions, including the Federal Reserve, claiming their policies have washed out a big chunk of people’s savings. As such, Bukele expects a lot of individuals from the West to focus on decentralized financial instruments.

‘We Get Some Rebranding’

El Salvador’s political leader outlined in a recent interview the most important advantages which adopting bitcoin as a legal tender brought to his nation. First, it made the Latin American country much more attractive to travelers, boosting tourism by approximately 95%.
“We have increased tourism by 95%, and that’s in part because of bitcoin. There’s a lot of bitcoiners that want to go to the country where bitcoin is legal tender, we have bitcoin conferences.”
El Salvador’s Minister of Tourism – Morena Valdez – said nearly a year ago that the local tourism industry went up 30% in the first three months after embracing BTC. She explained that the nation has become highly popular with Americans, who accounted for 60% of all visitors.
Bukele maintained in his appearance that El Salvador has received “a lot of private investments” since jumping on the bitcoin bandwagon.
The 41-year-old politician argued that one of the most fundamental benefits which the initiative has caused is “rebranding” the country’s legacy. The small Central American state was primarily known as one of the most violent places across the globe, reaching a peak of 103 killings per 100,000 residents a few years ago.

Against Central Banks

Bukele also criticized the actions of numerous central banks, such as the US Federal Reserve, blaming them for devaluating people’s wealth and erasing their savings.
In his view, consumers in the Western world have already realized that dealing with centralized financial institutions is not worthwhile and will soon reorient towards the DeFi sector.
He praised bitcoin for its global distribution and potential to fix economic inequity, claiming it is even popular in countries where the authorities have previously prohibited it.
“You can’t ban it. It’s uncensorable.”
Tron’s Founder – Justin Sun – recently suggested that many Chinese residents remain intrigued by the cryptocurrency industry, although the government forbade such activities in 2021. He went even further, predicting the native token of his project – TRX – could become legal tender in the most populous country.
The post President Bukele Explains How El Salvador Benefited From Legalizing Bitcoin appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text