Focus This Week Is on Macro
Benzinga - GRIT Capital
2023-03-07 02:38
Good Morning Everyone!
Over half of US mortgages were originated in 2020 or later, including refinances.
Think anyone with a 3% mortgage locked in is going to sell anytime soon?
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 3/3/23; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
This week
Tuesday: Jerome Powell speaks at 10 a.m. - Senate panel
Wednesday: Jerome Powell speaks at 10 a.m. - House Committee
Friday: Nonfarm payrolls, unemployment at 8:30 a.m.
Market has priced in another 90 basis points in hikes
That would take the Upper Bound from 4.75% to 5.65%
Crude 78.50 -1.2%
China’s National People’s Congress forecast only 5% GDP growth
CERA starts today (Cambridge Energy Research Associates), expect a lot of headlines
Earnings None
CRYPTO UPDATE
DeFi crypto funding
DeFi attracted 41x more capital in 2022 than in 2020
DeFi firms raised more than 3x raised in 2021
Notable recent raises: Few and Far, Conflux, Avalon Corp, Term Finance, Insrt Finance, Impossible Cloud
SEC & Binance
Official says Binance.US is operating unregistered securities exchange
Think sale of VGX tokens by Voyager Digital also breaks laws
Binance.US plans to buy Voyager (part of latter’s restructuring plan)
Crypto Fear & Greed
