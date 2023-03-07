Focus This Week Is on Macro

Good Morning Everyone!

Over half of US mortgages were originated in 2020 or later, including refinances.

Think anyone with a 3% mortgage locked in is going to sell anytime soon?

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 3/3/23; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

This week

Tuesday: Jerome Powell speaks at 10 a.m. - Senate panel

Wednesday: Jerome Powell speaks at 10 a.m. - House Committee

Friday: Nonfarm payrolls, unemployment at 8:30 a.m.

Market has priced in another 90 basis points in hikes

That would take the Upper Bound from 4.75% to 5.65%

Crude 78.50 -1.2%

China’s National People’s Congress forecast only 5% GDP growth

CERA starts today (Cambridge Energy Research Associates), expect a lot of headlines

Earnings None

CRYPTO UPDATE

DeFi crypto funding

DeFi attracted 41x more capital in 2022 than in 2020

DeFi firms raised more than 3x raised in 2021

Notable recent raises: Few and Far, Conflux, Avalon Corp, Term Finance, Insrt Finance, Impossible Cloud

SEC & Binance

Official says Binance.US is operating unregistered securities exchange

Think sale of VGX tokens by Voyager Digital also breaks laws

Binance.US plans to buy Voyager (part of latter’s restructuring plan)

Crypto Fear & Greed

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.