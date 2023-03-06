DeFi Token Tops Weekly Gains With 22% Surge Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Suffocate

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) saw a 22% rise in its native token price over the last seven days, bucking the downward trend seen in other major cryptos Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) due to news of Silvergate Capital’s (NYSE: SI) failure.

Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price Maker +22% $935 Synthetix +17.24% $3.10 XDC Network +11.98% $0.029 ImmutableX +9% $1 EOS +7.39% $1.20

What Happened: MKR is the top gainer in the last seven days, trading at $935, recorded at 12 am EST.

The rally in MKR's price is a response to the updated executive vote poll results from Maker on March 1. The announcement included a new pricing structure set at a 0.5% annual fee schedule, as well as the lifting of the debt ceiling from 5 million DAI to 10 million DAI - signaling a reduction in borrowing restrictions.

The second on the list is Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX) gaining 17.24% in weekly gains after the network on March 1 said it has officially rolled out its Synthetix V3 on the mainnet. This upgrade saw the network transitioning from a debt pool of liquidity approach to a distributed pool model.

XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) saw an 11.98% rise after the company launched DAOFIN protocol, a step towards decentralization.

The fourth on the list is ImmutableX (CRYPTO: IMX) and the fifth is EOS token (CRYPTO: EOS) spiked 9% and 7.39%, respectively.

