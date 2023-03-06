Crypto Banking Firm BCB Readies U.S. Dollar Payments to Plug Silvergate Gap

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Banking Firm BCB Readies U.S. Dollar Payments to Plug Silvergate Gap

Coindesk - Ian Allison
2023-03-06 09:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

BCB Group, a payments processor that links crypto companies to the banking system, is accelerating plans to add U.S. dollar capabilities to help fill the hole left by the recently shuttered Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), CEO Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie said in an interview with CoinDesk.

London-based BCB, which was the first crypto company to receive a payments license from U.K. regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), provides fiat-to-crypto rails for currencies including sterling, euros, Swiss francs and yen in Europe, particularly to institutional players such as Bitstamp, Galaxy Digital, Gemini and Kraken.

Banking has been a dicey issue for crypto companies, many of whom see the reinvention of traditional finance as their ultimate goal. Recent collapses and scandals have prompted a scattergun response from regulators in the U.S., and what could be viewed as a kind of choke point operation on crypto banking, at least as far as Silvergate is concerned.

BCB launched its instant settlement network, the BCB Liquidity Interchange Network Consortium (BLINC), in mid-2020. It’s a real-time gross settlement system that does for euros, British pounds and Swiss francs what SEN did in the U.S. until recently for big crypto clients transacting in dollars.

It’s worth noting that NYC-based Signature Bank’s Signet, an equivalent to SEN, has to date been the next largest network for USD instant settlement and stands to fill some of the demand. That said, a BLINC dollar component has been in the works for about a year and is getting ready to launch, Landsberg-Sadie said.

“Obviously I’m going to try and bring that forward as quickly as possible,” he said in reference to news that Silvergate’s network is no longer running. “I’d like to say it could be live by spring, so we’ll do whatever it takes to make sure those who are stranded by SEN get some sort of continuity given the huge overlap of BCB and Silvergate clients.”

The key differences between BLINC and SEN is that the former is multicurrency and isn’t tied to a single credit institution, such as a Silvergate or Signature Bank, Landsberg-Sadie said. It was not designed to take deposits, he added, having been purpose built as a payment institution, providing onramps to a collection of banks in places like the U.K., Switzerland and Europe.

“It’s a decentralized model,” said Landsberg-Sadie. “What you have with Silvergate and Signature is a credit institution solution applied to what is primarily a payments problem. Silvergate’s troubles started when they allowed long-term bitcoin bets against short-term cash deposits, an impossible position to unwind in 2022’s crazy markets. BLINC funds are 1:1, unleveraged, un-rehypothecated, always precisely 1:1 with safeguarded funds.”

View full text