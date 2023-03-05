Exchange
Sony Network Communications and Astar Network’s Joint Web3 Incubation Program Receives Over 150 Registrations

TheNewsCrypto - Chainwire
2023-03-05 14:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Tokyo, Japan, 5th March, 2023, Chainwire
  • More participants expected before the registrations close at 11:59 PM Pacific Time on Monday, March 6th
  • The participating startups will be mentored by senior executives at Sony, Astar Network, Microsoft, AWS, Dragonfly, and Blockdaemon
Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, is thrilled to announce that the Web3 Incubation Program it’s co-hosting with Sony Network Communications, Inc., an operating company of the Sony Group, has received an overwhelming response from developers worldwide.
The Incubation Program has received more than 150 registrations since it began accepting applications on February 17, 2023. Registrations are set to close at 11:59 PM Pacific Time on Monday, March 6th. Interested developers can still submit their applications before the deadline on the following page.
The Web3 Incubation Program powered by Sony Network Communications and Astar will run from mid-March to mid-June. Both Sony Network Communications and Astar Foundation will review all applications and decide 10 to 15 cohorts. Sony and Astar will be collaborating with Startale Labs, a Singapore-based company founded by Astar Network CEO Sota Watanabe, to organize the incubation program.
Sota Watanabe, CEO of Startale Labs and Astar Network, said, “I am amazed to see our developer community grow this quickly and welcome the new projects joining our Web3 Incubation Program with Sony Network Communications. I’m ready to begin the next stage of our program, when our incubated projects begin to work with an elite group of mentors from AWS, Polychain, Microsoft, and more.”
Sony Network Communications is exploring how blockchain technology can solve various problems in their industry. This Incubation program with Astar Network makes it possible for them to quickly find the relevant Web3 solutions. They will combine their resources and expertise to jointly nurture Web3 projects focused on the utility of NFTs and DAOs.
The program invites participants from around the world, regardless of their Web3 startup phase. It will include learning sessions with global VC firms such as Dragonfly, Fenbushi Capital, and Alchemy Ventures; and Web3 companies, as well as business and technology strategy workshops. The mentorship sessions will feature senior executives and industry veterans including:
  • Ryohei Suzuki, Director at Sony Network Communications Singapore
  • Teemu Pohjola, General manager at Sony R&D Center Brussels lab (Deputy Head)
  • Sota Watanabe, Founder of Astar Network, CEO at Startale Labs
  • Maarten Henskens, Chief Growth Officer at Astar Network
  • Andrew Vranjes, VP of Sales and GM for APAC at Blockdaemon
  • Ben Perszyk, Partner at Polychain
  • Bill Laboon, Head of Education and Grants at Web3 Foundation
  • Dmitry Lapidus, Investment Partner at Dragonfly
  • Wei Shi Khai, General Partner & COO at LongHash Ventures
  • Yuki Yuminaga, Investor & Researcher at Fenbushi Capital
  • Michael Smith Jr., GM, Microsoft for Startups APAC
  • Lillian So, Web3 Lead at AWS Singapore
  • Roy, Partner at HashKey Capital
  • Santiago Balaguer, Parity BD Lead
In mid-June, an offline demo day will be held at the Sony Group headquarters in Tokyo during Japan Blockchain Week. Promising companies will be considered for investment from Sony Network Communications.

About Sony Network Communications

The Sony Group operates a variety of businesses such as Game & Network Services, Music, Pictures, Entertainment Technology & Services, Imaging & Sensing Solutions, and Financial Services. As a business company of the Sony Group, Sony Network Communications is involved in the communication business, IoT business, AI business, and solution service business, and promotes new businesses by utilizing assets within the Sony Group. In April 2022, Sony Network Communications established Sony Network Communications Singapore Pte. Ltd. in Singapore to engage in NFT related development outsourcing and consulting businesses.

About Astar Network

Astar Network supports the building of dApps with EVM and WASM smart contracts and offers developers true interoperability with cross-consensus messaging (XCM) and a cross-virtual machine (XVM). Astar’s unique Build2Earn model empowers developers to get paid through a dApp staking mechanism for their code and the dApps they build.
One of the first parachains to come to the Polkadot ecosystem, Astar is a vibrant network that is supported by all major exchanges and tier 1 VCs. Astar offers the flexibility of all Ethereum and WASM toolings for developers to start building their dApps. To accelerate growth on Polkadot and Kusama Networks, Astar SpaceLabs offers an Incubation Hub for top TVL dApps.
Contact
Maarten Henskenspress@astar.network
