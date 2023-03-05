Bitcoin Liquidity Unaffected By Silvergate Fiasco, but Market Depth Remains Low

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Liquidity Unaffected By Silvergate Fiasco, but Market Depth Remains Low

Benzinga - Murtuza Merchant
2023-03-05 13:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Despite the ongoing negative news around Silvergate Bank (NYSE: SI), its potential impact on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) liquidity has not been as significant as many in the market may have anticipated.
The recent Silvergate fiasco has not played a strong role in liquidity yet, according to financial data and services firm Kaiko.
The bank on Thursday admitted that it may struggle to remain solvent due to significant losses, sending its stock price spiraling down nearly 56% in intraday trading.
Major players in the crypto industry such as Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTC: BRPHF), and Paxos Trust have moved quickly to sever ties with the beleaguered bank.
This has sparked concerns among market participants that Silvergate's potential legal troubles could have a significant impact on liquidity, particularly in the Bitcoin market.
However, the latest report by the financial data firm suggests that the impact on liquidity has been relatively limited so far.
Image: Courtesy of Kaiko
Also read: Flip It And Restrict It: FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Conditions Include Non-Internet Connected Phone
The report also notes that even when the market depth is denominated in US dollars ($), a similar trend is observed.
Despite a slight recovery in the first months of 2023, coinciding with Bitcoin's recent rally, the market depth is still well below the pre-FTX levels.
Image: Courtesy of Kaiko
The report further adds that the market depth has been relatively stable over the past 30 days, except for a dip towards the end of February.
Meanwhile, a large red bar appeared on trading charts of major cryptocurrencies on Friday, with the crypto market's overall value plummeting by hundreds of millions of dollars within hours.
Over the last seven days, Bitcoin's price dropped by 3.2%, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) saw a decline of 1.7%.
Next: Gains Network Emerges As A Rising Star In Arbitrum's Thriving $2B DeFi Ecosystem
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text