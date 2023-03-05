Zingeroo & WeBull Changing Crypto Winters With New Trading Models

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Zingeroo & WeBull Changing Crypto Winters With New Trading Models

CoinEdition - Ross
2023-03-05 09:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Crypto market sees 12% increase in trading volume, popular coins trending up.
  • Social and competitive trading platforms transform investing into a fun and social activity.
  • Lack of transparency during crypto boom led to uninformed investments.
The crypto industry is transitioning from a harsh winter to a promising spring, aiming to revive its reputation. To regain credibility, a novel trading model has emerged, enabling users to gain valuable insights from other traders, thereby making informed buying and selling decisions.
During the crypto boom of recent years, the fear of missing out on lucrative investments affected many individuals. Prominent figures on social media platforms, as well as celebrity endorsements in FTX advertisements, created the illusion that everyone was making a fortune.
However, this was not the case, as only a handful of individuals earned substantial profits. Many people bought in during the bubble’s end and ended up losing their savings. The lack of transparency regarding the traders’ returns led to the misconception that everyone but oneself was making money. They failed to mention the alt-coins they lost money on, causing individuals to invest without adequate knowledge.
Trading platforms such as Zingeroo and WeBull are transforming trading into a social and competitive activity, inviting traders to engage with friends and other users. Zingeroo even holds weekly and monthly competitions, complete with leaderboards that encourage responsible decision-making among participants. These platforms allow users to observe the strategies of successful traders and avoid the mistakes of less successful ones while keeping tabs on their peers’ performance.
Zingeroo reports that traders who participate in competitions held 63% fewer meme stocks, indicating that investors tend to be more cautious when they know others may be watching or when competing for a spot on the leaderboard. Additionally, a recent analysis by a leading brokerage found that Zingeroo traders were more risk-averse than traditional retail investors.
ZoZ Barry, founder and CEO of Zingeroo, believes that solo investing can be a daunting and isolating experience for amateur traders. She is the only woman to have launched a retail trading platform in the United States in the past decade and raised over $42 million for her previous venture, ZappRx, which was acquired by Allscripts in June 2019.
According to Barry, transforming investing into a competition between friends can encourage more responsible behavior among traders, leading to greater success while making investing more social and enjoyable. Zingeroo is the first and only FINRA-regulated “competitive” crypto trading platform, and Barry believes that this new interface addresses many of the problems faced by solo traders in the past 18 months.
Meanwhile, the crypto market has experienced a surge in trading volume, with a 12% increase in recent weeks. Some of the most popular coins, such as Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano, Polygon, and Ether, have seen an upward trend for the first time since last year’s crash.
The post Zingeroo & WeBull Changing Crypto Winters With New Trading Models appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text