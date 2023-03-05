Binance Market Update (2023-03-05)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -0.21% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,159 and $22,661 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,376, up by 0.06%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNM , AGIX , and LTO , up by 13%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: