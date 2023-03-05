Surge in Ethereum Holdings: One-Month High Reached for Multi-Address Wallets

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Surge in Ethereum Holdings: One-Month High Reached for Multi-Address Wallets

CoinCu - Annie
2023-03-05 04:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Ethereum addresses holding more than 1+ ETH has reached a new one-month high of 1,743,911.
  • ETH is the increasing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications built on the Ethereum network.
  • The increasing number of addresses holding more than 1+ ETH is a positive sign for the cryptocurrency and suggests that it could continue to see growth and adoption in the coming months and years.
According to the latest data from Glassnode, the number of Ethereum addresses holding more than 1+ ETH has reached a new one-month high of 1,743,911. This indicates a growing interest and accumulation of the cryptocurrency among investors and traders.
#Ethereum $ETH Number of Addresses Holding 1+ Coins just reached a 1-month high of 1,743,911
Previous 1-month high of 1,743,906 was observed on 04 March 2023
View metric:
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) March 5, 2023
The increasing number of addresses holding more than 1+ ETH suggests that more investors and traders are buying and holding the cryptocurrency for the long term. This could be due to several factors, including the recent price surge of ETH, which has seen its value increase by over 300% in the past year.
Another factor driving the growing interest in ETH is the increasing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications built on the Ethereum network. DeFi applications allow users to access financial services such as borrowing, lending, and trading without the need for intermediaries like banks. This has made Ethereum an attractive investment for those looking to participate in the growing DeFi ecosystem.
Despite its recent success, Ethereum still faces several challenges, including high gas fees and scalability issues. However, the Ethereum development team is actively working on solutions to these problems, including the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, which aims to improve the network’s performance and scalability.
The increasing number of addresses holding more than 1+ ETH is a positive sign for the cryptocurrency and suggests that it could continue to see growth and adoption in the coming months and years. However, as with any investment, there are always risks involved, and investors should conduct their own research and consider their financial goals and risk tolerance before investing in any cryptocurrency.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Website: coincu.com
Annie
Coincu News
View full text