Surge in Ethereum Holdings: One-Month High Reached for Multi-Address Wallets

Ethereum addresses holding more than 1+ ETH has reached a new one-month high of 1,743,911.

ETH is the increasing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications built on the Ethereum network.

The increasing number of addresses holding more than 1+ ETH is a positive sign for the cryptocurrency and suggests that it could continue to see growth and adoption in the coming months and years.

According to the latest data from Glassnode, the number of Ethereum addresses holding more than 1+ ETH has reached a new one-month high of 1,743,911. This indicates a growing interest and accumulation of the cryptocurrency among investors and traders.

#Ethereum $ETH Number of Addresses Holding 1+ Coins just reached a 1-month high of 1,743,911 Previous 1-month high of 1,743,906 was observed on 04 March 2023 View metric: — glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) March 5, 2023

The increasing number of addresses holding more than 1+ ETH suggests that more investors and traders are buying and holding the cryptocurrency for the long term. This could be due to several factors, including the recent price surge of ETH, which has seen its value increase by over 300% in the past year.

Another factor driving the growing interest in ETH is the increasing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications built on the Ethereum network. DeFi applications allow users to access financial services such as borrowing, lending, and trading without the need for intermediaries like banks. This has made Ethereum an attractive investment for those looking to participate in the growing DeFi ecosystem.

Despite its recent success, Ethereum still faces several challenges, including high gas fees and scalability issues. However, the Ethereum development team is actively working on solutions to these problems, including the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, which aims to improve the network’s performance and scalability.

The increasing number of addresses holding more than 1+ ETH is a positive sign for the cryptocurrency and suggests that it could continue to see growth and adoption in the coming months and years. However, as with any investment, there are always risks involved, and investors should conduct their own research and consider their financial goals and risk tolerance before investing in any cryptocurrency.

