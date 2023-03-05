VeChain Signs Partnership With Boston Consultant Group

VeChain Foundation and Boston Consultant Group announced their partnership. BCG is the second-largest consulting firm in the world with over 25,000 employees. VeChain is also aiming to lead a Web3-based carbon market.

VeChain Foundation announced its partnership with Boston Consultant Group (BCG), one of the largest US-based management consulting firms operating globally.

Our new client: Boston Consultant Group. - Top 2 US global management consultant - 25,000 employees - $11B annual revenue - Offices in 100 nations Focused on building #ESG & #SDG hand in hand with #VeChain #VET We’re building the future of #sustainability #Web3 — VeChain Foundation (@vechainofficial) March 5, 2023

According to BCG Managing Director Dr. Guy Gilliland, the global consulting firm was fascinated by VeChain’s capacity to “solve real-world problems with a greater purpose.”

BCG is arguably the second-largest global consulting firm with annual revenue of $11 billion and a workforce of 25,000 operating in more than 100 countries.

The partnership also revealed that over 50% of harmful emissions in the world today come from the supply chain industry and that using blockchain-based solutions could drastically reduce the figure by 80%.

VeChain Foundation and BCG announced the partnership a couple of hours ago during the HiVe Summit, a Web3-based sustainability event in Las Vegas hosted by VeChain.

Aside from partnering with BCG, VeChain also launched its new website and whitepaper. Meanwhile, the summit also unveiled VeChain’s plans to develop a Web3-based carbon market starting with 2D nanomaterial graphene production and smart contracts.

Using the 2d nanomaterial Graphene in combination with #VeChain’s smart contract tech, we’re enabling carbon capture and tokenisation, building the next generation of trustless #carbon market. #VeChainThor is the bedrock of the future smart-economy. $VET $VTHO #Blockchain — VeChain Foundation (@vechainofficial) March 5, 2023

VeChain is a blockchain and crypto ecosystem that utilizes the said technology to improve the global supply chain industry. Its main crypto are VeChain (VET) and VeThor (VTHO), ranked 36th and 326th on CoinGecko, respectively.

Read Also :

UFC Partners with VeChain for VeChainThor’s Mass Adoption

BTC`s Annual Transfer Volume at Its Highest Despite Bear Market

VeChain Foundation’s Q2 Reserves Down by 44% Over Q1

VeChain Partners With Streetwear Store Deadstock

VeChain Partnership Integrates Pharmaceutical Industry

The post VeChain Signs Partnership With Boston Consultant Group appeared first on Crypto News Land.