Tesla Accepting Bitcoin Inspired This Major Company to Move Into Web3

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tesla Accepting Bitcoin Inspired This Major Company to Move Into Web3

Benzinga - Chris Katje
2023-03-05 01:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Many major companies have launched plans or explored entering the world of Web3. One of the largest apparel companies credits an interest in Bitcoin by Elon Musk as being the inspiration for its Web3 aspirations.

What Happened: Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shocked many when it announced that it was allowing purchases with leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (NASDAQ: BTC) in 2021. The company also bought Bitcoin itself and added the apex crypto to its balance sheet the same year.

Tesla would hold the Bitcoin and sell it in chunks including one initial sale right away to demonstrate liquidity, the company said. Tesla announced in 2022 that it had sold 75% of its Bitcoin. The company ended the recent fourth quarter with $184 million in digital assets on its balance sheet, which could consist of Bitcoin and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

While Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin as a payment option for its vehicles, the company has made most of its merchandise available for purchase with Dogecoin, showing a level of cryptocurrency acceptance.

Tesla was one of the first major companies to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet and to accept the cryptocurrency as a payment option, which may have inspired other companies.

The move by Tesla also inspired one company to get more involved in Web3.

Related Link: Soccer Star Memphis Depay Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club: Here Are The Details 

Tesla Opened the Door: Apparel company Adidas (OTC: ADDYY) credits Tesla accepting Bitcoin as the door-opening moment for the company and its ambitions in the world of Web3.

Adidas Web3 lead Erika Wykes-Sneyd told Decrypt that Tesla’s acceptance of Bitcoin helped Adidas “start the conversation” about what the company could do with blockchain with crypto advocates.

“Elon Musk helped to open that door for us, just a little bit, so we could capture people’s imaginations internally,” Wykes-Sneyd told Decrypt. “We did use it as a slipstream.”

The Adidas executive said the company wanted to avoid just being a company that accepts cryptocurrency and instead get further involved.

“I think those of us that knew were like, ‘Well, I don’t think just accepting crypto is what it means to get in this space.’”

Adidas has launched its own NFT collection called Into the Metaverse, partnered with Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and The Sandbox.

Adidas also purchased Bored Ape Yacht Club #8774, now known as Indigo Herz, for 46 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on Sep. 17, 2021. The Bored Ape was featured in a World Cup trailer from Adidas.

Wykes-Sneyd said Adidas went through a lot of planning to put forth a Web3 strategy that took nine to 10 months.

“By the time we went to market, everybody, for the most part, thought, ‘Wow, Adidas is early,’ and we were, but we were actually thinking about this and planning it for 10 months prior.”

Wykes-Sneyd said Adidas’ future Web3 plans could include token-gated sneaker drops and utilizing Apecoin (CRYPTO: APE) as a payment option.

Read Next: Did Tesla Make Money On Its $1.5 Billion Bitcoin Purchase? 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

View full text