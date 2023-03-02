Exchange
Probably Nothing’s Free Food Truck At ETHDenver 2023 Will Cleanse Your Palette of FUD

Hypemoon - Andrew Rossow
2023-03-05 01:48
Today, Probably Nothing founder and celebrity restaurateur, Jeremy Fall, invites all ETHDenver 2023 attendees to its on-site HQ – a FREE food truck that offers nothing short of an amazing menu that will almost certainly cleanse your palette of FUD.
The Web3 media group, which launched over a year ago, strives to push Web3 mass adoption with the safe and secure onboarding of as many people as possible.
Its free food truck, which will be on-site at ETHDenver beginning today, features a unique menu offering, including Filet ‘o’ Phish, Probably Nuggets, Schmuck Rib, WAGMI Mac, F*** the SEC, and Nothing Fries – all free.
"All the branding and dishes are riffs on McDonalds," Fall told Hypemoon. "The idea is to create a 'chef' version by using higher-end ingredients, while still making it taste like the original."
saturday. 12pm
— jeremy fall (@jeremyfall) March 2, 2023
The celebrity restaurateur is known for mixing high and low ingredients, while simultaneously playing with nostalgia, so hungry ETHDenver attendees can certainly expect that Jeremy Fall flare in each menu item.
He says that ETHDenver feels like the most OG conference of all the Web3 conferences, which plays into Probably Nothing’s overall mission in creating a clothing brand that represents the core culture around Web3 in the most authentic way possible.
“The deep deep underground folks that helped make all this sh** possible, so it made sense for us to come here and rep – especially with a name like ‘Probaby Nothing’ that has become synonymous with the space.”
ETHDenver, one of the world’s largest and longest-running blockchain festivals is currently ongoing from March 2-5, which has brought notable leaders across crypto, blockchain, and fintech to the stage – including Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin, and many others.
Fall has continued to use food as a cultural unifier for people to come together, carving out a niche for himself in the brand and entertainment business – rather than simply operating in the restaurant/food industry.
“The early days of my career were spent doing pop-ups and working on food trucks,” Fall said, emphasizing that the majority of his dinner parties are now very private. “I wanted to open [this party] up to everyone without attaching a price tag to it,” he added.
Last night, Fall threw a dinner party with Magic Eden and Artbase for Golden Egg Club holders and Probably A Label, the co-owned record label with Warner Records.
Golden Egg Club, an NFT project launched by Fall in September, was created to represent 55 different milestones throughout Fall’s career and is designed to bring a tight-knit community together in the same way the breakfast does.
Eatin good tonight with @jeremyfall, @ArtBaseCo & @probablyalabel
Denver
— Magic Eden (@MagicEden) March 4, 2023
Fall’s first restaurant, Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar, in California propelled him into the underground breakfast scene for dinner pop-up concepts.
“I started cooking out of food trucks in my early days as a chef and dropping locations last minute on Twitter. It helped start a revolution that put food on the map through social media. [Today], I'm going back to my roots and cooking free food in Denver,” Fall said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Ba da ba ba bah, I'm FUDIN' it (you know you just sang that in your head).
In other news, Fast Company names 2023's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Web3.
