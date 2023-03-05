Calimero Launches High-Performance Blockchain Infrastructure on Near Protocol

Calimero.network, a secure private shard infrastructure provider, has announced that its infrastructure is now live on Near. After several months in stealth mode, during which it was tested by beta testers and partners, Calimero is ready to serve customers with unique blockchain power and a Web2 interface. Calimero, which has roots in the Near Protocol, is a high-performance blockchain that allows projects to launch their own shard in just a few minutes. Users can be certain of the network’s performance and security, which is managed by Calimero itself.

Calimero is targeting so-called “Web2.5”, a way to connect Web3 and Web2 worlds. It provides a unique way for Web3 startups to scale their products and leverage the privacy features, giving access to target Enterprise customers and getting access to new audiences. Classic Enterprises can also use Calimero to build new products and onboard chosen Web3 mechanics to find new areas to grow their businesses with growth rates compared to DeFi and NFT markets.

Calimero offers a flexible model that maximizes cost efficiency by adjusting shard performance according to the load, with the cheapest option starting from less than $300. Startups that are in the very beginning of their journey can test out the platform for 14 days with no obligation. Calimero.network is a London-based startup that recently raised $8.5M in an investment round co-led by Khosla Ventures, Lyrik Ventures, and Near foundation.