Animoca Brands Welcomes Sviper Game Studio to the Sandbox

NFTEvening - Vineet
2023-03-05 02:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Animoca Brands subsidiary and decentralized gaming virtual world, The Sandbox acquires German game development studio Sviper GmbH to expand its development and creative talent. Sviper is known for its creative excellence, working with major brand partners and its senior-level talent. Sviper aims to expand metaverse social and gameplay features on Sandbox.

Sandbox -x- Sviper: How Animoca Brands Expand Their Meta-Narratives

The acquisition empowers the creator generation to build more engaging and fun experiences. This includes social features, new multiplayer gameplay options, and new Game Maker possibilities. The Sandbox has over 400 partners. These include Warner Music Group, Ubisoft’s Rabbids, Cut The Rope, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, and Atari.
Sviper engages The Sandbox team’s vision of empowering players worldwide. They aim to help create their own experiences using both original and well-known characters and worlds. The leadership team of Sviper also has over 25 years of experience working with well-known brands in mobile, PC, and multiplayer gaming. CEO Ole Schaper and CPO Mark Buchholz lead the team.
The 40 member team is based in Germany’s gaming tech hub in Hamburg. They join The Sandbox and are also currently hiring for the virtual world. The acquisition is also a strategic move by The Sandbox to grow its global team and expand its creative footprint. The teams fully embrace the idea of the metaverse as a shared digital space. The Sandbox is where worlds and heroes collide to make magic.
The Sandbox’s German team is a creative powerhouse that is already advancing the gameplay possibilities available to our internal teams and The Sandbox creators at large,” says Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “From adding social features to designing rules creators can use to prototype game logic to implementing powerful multiplayer features, our Hamburg team is supercharging the metaverse’s creative potential.

About Sviper

Sviper is a game development studio founded in 2016 by industry veterans. These include people with PC, mobile, and free to play experience from Germany’s biggest gaming companies. Moreover, Sviper delivers outstanding gameplay experiences in the highest quality. The team bridges technical know-how, innovation, focus, and speed in a zero-politics work environment. Furthermore, Sviper also works with some of the biggest PC and mobile IPs and partners in the world.
The Sandbox is a visionary enterprise with countless fascinating aspects beyond traditional game development.” says Mark Buchholz, CPO and Co-Founder of Sviper. “The ability to create innovative, social user-generated gaming experiences, the growing social platform, and the revolutionary aspects of Web3 are just some of the key features.
You may apply for open positions for Sviper here.
The post Animoca Brands Welcomes Sviper Game Studio to The Sandbox appeared first on NFT Evening.
