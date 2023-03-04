SHIB Developer Raises Community’s Enthusiasm With Bio Update

Shytoshi Kusama updated his Twitter bio to read in part, “SHIBASWAP is the Official DEX of Shibarium.”

Crypto King said in a YouTube video that the launch of Shibarium will benefit a lot of projects.

Kusama opted not to speculate on Shibarium launch date to avoid disappointment due to possible delays.

There is increased energy in the Shiba Inu community following developments around the upcoming Shibarium network. By changing his Twitter bio to read in part, “SHIBASWAP is the Official DEX of Shibarium,” the SHIB developer with a pseudonymous identity, Shytoshi Kusama, raised the enthusiasm of SHIB fans who are looking forward to the proposed launch.

Analyzing Kusama’s bio description, the crypto influencer, popularly known as Crypto King, said in a YouTube video that the launch of Shibarium will benefit a lot of projects. He believes Leash, BONE, and PawSwap will top the list of beneficiaries of the upcoming Shibarium launch.

The analyst confirmed that these projects, along with several others in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, have had amazing gains in the short term, responding to the expected arrival of Shibarium. He believes the trend will continue and advised his followers to pay closer attention to the listed tokens.

Shibarium has been one of the hottest topics in the crypto industry since the turn of the year. It is an upcoming blockchain network linked to the popular meme coin Shiba Inu. It is a layer 2 protocol where users can create novel apps and uses that will work within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shiba Inu enthusiasts expect Shibarium to launch as soon as Q2, 2023. However, no specific date has been announced, as development is still ongoing and probably in its final stages. While questioned on the launch date, Kusama said no definite date has been fixed, and he wouldn’t speculate on that to avoid disappointment due to possible delays.

Crypto King singled out Paw token as a game-changer in the coming Shibarium revolution. He noted that it has a lot of utility and will contribute to the growth of the Shiba Inu ecosystem with the possibility of attracting billions of volume if things go as expected.

