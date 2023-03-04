copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-04)
Binance
2023-03-04 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -0.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,150 and $22,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,363, down by -0.17%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GAS, DREP, and SNX, up by 14%, 14%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- ConsenSys Set the Date Ready for ZkEVM Public Testnet on March 28
- Uniswap Has Released a Mobile Crypto Wallet With 10,000 Download Limits
- Stablecoins See Notable Spike in Volume Following Silvergate Scrutiny
- Uniswap Wants to Launch Crypto Wallet App, but Apple Says Not So Fast
- 263 Days Later: Some Celsius Customers Can Withdraw Their Funds
- House Digital Assets Panel Chair Ready to Work With Ag Committee on Crypto Framework
- Former NBA Player Baron Davis Says Celebs Will Focus More on 'Utility' Tokens
Market movers:
- ETH: $1570.2 (+0.06%)
- BNB: $289.8 (-0.51%)
- XRP: $0.3759 (+2.76%)
- ADA: $0.3417 (+0.89%)
- DOGE: $0.0764 (+0.78%)
- MATIC: $1.1576 (-1.29%)
- SOL: $21.25 (+0.33%)
- DOT: $6.021 (-0.76%)
- LTC: $90.09 (+1.20%)
- SHIB: $0.00001132 (-0.53%)
Top gainers on Binance:
