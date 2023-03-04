Galaxy Thinks Bitcoin NFT Market Has Positive Outlook to Hit $4.5 Billion By 2025

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Galaxy Thinks Bitcoin NFT Market Has Positive Outlook to Hit $4.5 Billion By 2025

CoinCu - Harold
2023-03-04 09:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Galaxy Digital estimates that the market for Bitcoin NFTs based on inscriptions and ordinals will be worth $4.5 billion by 2025.
  • Galaxy researchers investigated the potential expansion of Bitcoin NFTs and generated conservative estimates based on the existing size of the Ethereum NFT market.
  • In the worst-case scenario, Galaxy estimates that Bitcoin NFTs might still attain a market worth of $1.5 billion.
With the emergence of the base case of Bitcoin NFTs built on inscriptions & orders, Galaxy Digital has forecast $4.5 billion for this market size by 2025.
Galaxy researchers examined the potential expansion of Bitcoin NFTs in a new analysis published on March 3 and generated conservative estimates based on the present size of Ethereum’s NFT market and its growth rate over the previous several years.
According to Galaxy’s baseline estimate, if Bitcoin NFTs can grow to mainstream NFT cultures such as PFPs (Profile Pictures), memes, and utility projects, the market valuation should reach $4.5 billion.
Based on the firm’s investigation, the report gave three distinct market cap estimates, spanning a bear case, base case, and bull case scenario.
In the worst-case scenario, where Bitcoin NFTs do not penetrate the mainstream NFT industry and steal market share from Ethereum, Galaxy estimates that Bitcoin NFTs can still achieve a market valuation of $1.5 billion based on existing demand and supporting infrastructure.
Concerns regarding the adverse implications of Bitcoin’s fungibility are similarly overstated, according to the paper. Even if 500 million inscriptions were linked to ordinals, just 0.2% of Bitcoin’s final quantity would become “non-fungible.”
“Our base case scenario finds that it would take 238 years to mint 500m inscriptions, or 5 BTC worth of inscriptions. Because currently ORD uses approximately 10,000 sats per inscription (1 ordinal + 9999 sats added as “postage” to help fund future transaction fees) for transferrin the ordinal), under this scenario it’s reasonable to suggest that actually 50,000 BTC see a reduction in fungibility, still only 0.24% of total BTC terminal supply (21m).”
Yuga Labs also said on February 28 that it intends to produce an NFT collection based on the Bitcoin-based Ordinals protocol, which has gained in popularity since its inception last month. The collection, dubbed TwelveFold, will have 300 generative art NFTs made by Yuga Labs and set on a 12×12 grid, which acts as a visual analogy for data mapping on the Bitcoin blockchain. Yuga Labs stated that it would have 3D components as well as hand-drawn aspects.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Harold
Coincu News
View full text