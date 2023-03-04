Vitalik Buterin Thinks That More Must Be Done to Enhance the Ethereum (ETH) User Experience

Vitalik Buterin believes the Ethereum (ETH) user experience (UX) must be significantly enhanced, particularly regarding transaction inclusion.

A new blog post by Ethereum’s developer argues that “basic and strong” UIs are superior to “fancy and elegant” ones.

“When it comes to user satisfaction, it’s not about the “typical,” but rather the “worst” case scenario. A UI that exposes more gritty details to the user but makes it easier to grasp what’s going on and correct problems when they occur is preferable to one that reveals fewer details but makes it more challenging to know what’s going on and fix problems when they do occur.”

Buterin argues that high transaction costs and a bad user experience motivate Ethereum users to seek centralized solutions over on-chain, decentralized options.

“With the introduction of EIP-1559 and the subsequent merging, the average time it took for a transaction to be included in the blockchain dropped from minutes to seconds, dramatically improving the user experience of Ethereum. Nonetheless, more work remains to be done.”

Ethereum has a value of $1,675 at the time of writing. The second-ranked cryptocurrency by market capitalization has gained 3.5% over the past 24 hours and approximately 2% over the past week.

