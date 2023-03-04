Bitcoin and Ethereum Are on the Right Track, Asserts Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin and Ethereum Are on the Right Track, Asserts Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood

ZyCrypto - Newton Gitonga
2023-03-04 07:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of American investment management firm Ark Invest has praised Bitcoin and Ethereum, noting that despite suffering sharp price drops following the collapse of FTX, they were both “on the right track.”
Speaking in a Monday interview, Wood’s posited that the fact that the technical aspects of the two cryptocurrency networks were unaffected by the recent debacle of top crypto firms proved the immutability of blockchain technology.
“Sam Bankman Fried did not like Bitcoin, why didn’t he like it? Completely decentralized, transparent, he couldn’t control it. FTX, Celsius and 3AC completely opaque and centralized. Those were the companies that went under,” Woods told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” host Carl Quintanilla.
“The blockchains, whether you are talking about bitcoin or Ethereum and many others, they did not skip a bit. Transactions did not stop, and I think that has given us a lot of confidence that actually they are on the right track,” she added.
The famed money manager shared her thoughts on the future of Blockchain. According to her, there were three revolutions taking place simultaneously. First, there was the money revolution which, to her, mainly was Bitcoin and a bit of Ether. Secondly, there was the financial services revolution, and lastly, there was the notion of digital property rights.
Notably, she emphasized the importance of immutable property rights, which have largely come to be seen through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). In her opinion, the decentralization of property rights, as guaranteed by blockchain technology, would help greatly alleviate countries’ economic situation worldwide.
“I know that the best way to lift people ad countries out of poverty is to give them immutable property rights, and we think that web3 is all about bringing digital property rights into this new world,” she went on.
Since 2015 when Ark Invest first invested in Bitcoin, the millionaire has been making bullish predictions for Bitcoin’s price. On Feb. 1, she told CNBC’s Squawk Box that the crypto asset could reach six figures by 2030.
Wood’s support for blockchain technology has also been evident in Ark Invest’s portfolio allocations. The firm currently manages an Innovation ETF (ARKK) whose expressed goal is to capture growth from technologies that could potentially change the world. In recent weeks, Ark has aggressively accumulated Coinbase shares for the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), scooping up nearly $9 million of COIN shares last week.
Ark also holds slightly over 5M (worth roughly $55M) in Grayscales Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares, further demonstrating Wood’s conviction about Bitcoin and its underlying technology.
View full text