Near Protocol Announces Launch of New Blockchain Operating System

The goal is to enhance the user experience on Web3 by creating a unified platform.

The co-founder asserted that the protocol had aimed for a tenfold increase in key metrics.

Near Protocol, a decentralized application (DApp), announced at the Web3 and innovation festival ETHDenver 2023 that it would be releasing a new blockchain operating system. With the goal of enhancing the user experience on Web3. By creating a unified platform for accessing and learning about open web resources.

Illia Polosukhin, the co-founder of Near, discussed the launching of the Blockchain Operating System (BOS). And the ecosystem’s growing responsiveness to users’ requirements in a recent interview.

Offering Developers a Unified Platform

The developers behind Near claim their solution is compatible with any blockchain or Web2 backend. Thus, giving customers a consistent experience even as they move between chains and apps. Solutions claim to provide developers with decentralized and composable frontends, which will allow the modification of existing parts and components, as well as the addition of new features like payments, profiles, and alerts, without the need for hosting.

Polosukhin said:

“The iOS provides developers a place to show their app in front of billions of users, and it gives them all the services and the infrastructure underneath to build, so you kind of just plug in here. That’s what we’re trying to do, trying to kind of give the distribution here, give the platform underneath and let developers build.”

The co-founder asserted that the protocol had aimed for a tenfold increase in key metrics such as the number of transactions, the number of active monthly wallets, the number of projects onboarded, the number of developers, and the amount of money invested in the ecosystem over the course of the previous year.