Blur Challenges OpenSea With Zero-Fee NFT Marketplace, Pushes February Trading Volumes to $2B

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Blur Challenges OpenSea With Zero-Fee NFT Marketplace, Pushes February Trading Volumes to $2B

Benzinga - Murtuza Merchant
2023-03-04 04:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

The non-fungible token (NFT) market is seeing a surge in trading volumes, with February recording the highest numbers since May 2022, according to DappRadar's latest industry report.

What Happened: The data platform revealed NFT trading volumes reached $2 billion, with much of the growth attributable to the popularity of the zero-fee marketplace Blur (CRYPTO: BLUR).

Despite NFT sales dropping by 32% from January, trading volume increased by 120%. This can be attributed to incentivized trades ahead of Blur's native token airdrop in mid-February.

While Blur has been challenging historically leading NFT marketplace OpenSea and taking over market share, DappRadar's blockchain research analyst, Sara Gherghelas, believed the marketplace isn't attracting new traders.

OpenSea is aimed toward retail traders, while Blur's focus on professional traders may be driving trading volumes without bringing in new buyers.

Also Read: Digital Collectibles Platform Few And Far Secures $10.5M In Funding

Gherghelas told Coindesk, "Blur doesn't bring adoption. As of right now, they are just bringing hype with the token launch, but it's impressive what they're doing."

Why It Matters: Since Blur's launch in October 2022, it had targeted large-scale NFT traders looking for zero fees, incentivizing them to transact on the platform with the promise of receiving its native token BLUR ahead of the token's release in February 2023.

Two days after the token's launch, Blur overtook OpenSea in trading volume, and it has since been challenging the leading marketplace's status.

Read Next: Here's How Much Blockchain Startups Raised In February Funding

Photo: Thapana_Studio via Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

View full text