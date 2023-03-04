Sparkles Becomes First NFT Platform on Flare - Focuses on Sustainable NFTs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Sparkles Becomes First NFT Platform on Flare - Focuses on Sustainable NFTs

DailyCoin - David Marsanic
2023-03-04 02:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
NFT platform Sparkles will leverage Flare's decentralized oracle technology.
Sparkles is the only NFT marketplace with carbon net-positive operations.
The platform aims to become fully decentralized after the launch of its SNFT token.
Sparkles, the largest open NFT marketplace on the Songbird Network, has launched on Flare. This makes it the first NFT platform on Flare, a layer one oracle network for blockchain interoperability.
Known for its environmental focus, Sparkles handles over 90% of NFT sales on Songbird. The platform plans to use Flare's native interoperability features to unlock new use cases for NFT holders.One of these is protecting NFT intellectual property (IP) rights. To that end, its upcoming DOTM collection will feature on-chain IP licensing.
Flare's State Connector protocol enables secure, scalable, and trustless off-chain information storage. Moreover, Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) enables the network to deliver highly decentralized real-world data without relying on centralized sources.
“We are very pleased Sparkles have agreed to continue their NFT platform development on Flare,” said Hugo Philion, Flare CEO and Co-founder. “We look forward to seeing Sparkles become a community-owned platform, push the boundaries of NFT innovation on Flare, and support digital artists on their journeys,” he added.

Sparkle's NFTs Net Positive for the Environment

Sparkles is the only NFT marketplace in the blockchain space to achieve an environmentally positive status. Specifically, the platform works with SCB, a leading carbon commodity firm. The two firms estimate Sparkles has already surpassed its pledge to become net zero by 2030.
“Sparkles is honored to be leading the way when it comes to NFTs on Flare. We believe Flare will be home to many new artists, brands, companies, games, metaverses, and more. The future is bright for NFTs on Flare Network,” Mohamed Kanoun, the Sparkles Founder said.
Kanoun says the platform would decentralize its core technology and infrastructure by becoming a DAO. In particular, the launch of the SNFT token would facilitate the transition. A completely decentralized NFT platform could be an interesting development in a space dominated by centralized players.

On the Flipside

NFTs are under attack for their significant energy consumption. However, Ethereum’s transition to proof of stake has significantly improved the carbon footprint of NFTs.
2022 saw a collapse of the speculative bubble in NFTs. While prices are unlikely to recover, NFTs as technology will likely remain relevant.
View full text