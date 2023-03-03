Uniswap Has Released a Mobile Crypto Wallet With 10,000 Download Limits

Key Points:

Uniswap has released Digital Wallet, a mobile wallet software that connects directly to the platform.

While the project’s issues with Apple are resolved, interested users can install the wallet via Testflight. Nevertheless, due to this limitation, Testflight will only allow 10,000 downloads.

Uniswap, a leading Ethereum DEX, has released its latest product, Uniswap Wallet, a mobile wallet software that connects directly to the platform.

Uniswap, the Exchange with the highest trading volume on Ethereum at the present, surprised event attendees by announcing the debut of its own cryptocurrency wallet application during the ETHDenver 2023 Conference.

The Uniswap Wallet is a non-custodial wallet (which allows users to manage their own private keys) that is directly linked to the platform. As a consequence, users may use all of platform’s services, such as: Swapping crypto tokens on several blockchains, including as Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimist; monitoring marked wallets, as well as ERC20 and NFT tokens by capitalization, price, and more; Connect to other dapps in the huge crypto world; Get notifications on transactions, private key storage and security;…

1/ Introducing the Uniswap mobile wallet A completely self-custodial, open-sourced mobile app from the most trusted name in DeFi. Now available as a limited early release – through Apple TestFlight. — Uniswap Labs (@Uniswap) March 3, 2023

The Wallet will initially support just Apple’s iOS version. But, for unclear reasons, Apple declined to let the firm publish their crypto wallet on the App Store. As a result, until the project’s difficulties with Apple are resolved, interested users can install the crypto wallet via Testflight. Nevertheless, due to this limitation, Testflight will only allow 10,000 downloads. Uniswap will progressively distribute access codes in groups across multiple social networks, guaranteeing that everyone has the opportunity to try out the DEX’s newest offering.

Our cryptocurrency wallet is also open-sourced from the very beginning, which enables other developers to examine it for vulnerabilities and contribute fixes as necessary. In addition, during ETHDenver, developers working on Ethereum made a startling announcement on a new feature called Account Abstraction. This change is designed to make the process of using cryptocurrency wallets more user-friendly for everyday people.

