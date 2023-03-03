Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Affirms Support for Voyager Deal Amid SEC Scrutiny

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has reiterated the company's support for the Voyager deal, despite objections raised by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC opposed the acquisition of Voyager Digital by Binance US, which was entered into in December. However, US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles on Thursday questioned the regulator's lack of explanation and action on the matter.

“Deliberative is one thing, but what have you done? If there are reasons to be concerned here, I need to hear specifics,” he said.

"I’m shocked a regulator would come in and say: ‘I'm charged with regulatory authority over these things. These are reasons that I have concerns because they're within my regulatory jurisdiction, but I’ve done nothing, I have nothing to offer to you,” Wiles added.

Responding to a tweet by CryptoPotato, Zhao stated, "Maybe we should pull out?" He later clarified that Binance remains committed to the deal and returning funds to users as quickly as possible.

Recently, questions have been raised about Zhao's reported contemplation of backing out of the Voyager deal due to U.S. regulatory scrutiny.

A Binance spokesperson has dismissed these headlines, confirming the company's commitment to the Voyager transaction.

